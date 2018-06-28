Apparently worried by the cold responses he continues to get from the Presidency before now, the Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has sought a new method to attract President Muhammadu Buhari to his side.

Trumpeta has in previous publications revealed that the nightmarish experiences Okorocha encountered during the APC primaries in May and earlier absence of the Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces to Owerri, can be traced to Aso Rock’s dislike for the governor.

It would be recalled that despite making Owerri headquarters of his campaign in the South East where Okorocha nicknamed him “Okechukwu” Buhari, the President who had visited at least three other South East States since he became Head of State in 2015, is yet to visit the capital of Eastern Heartland.

The President’s dislike may have also been responsible for not assisting Okorocha who ran to Daura, Katsina State, to meet him during the APC ward congress on Saturday May 5.

This newspaper gathered that in a bid to get the support of the President to enable him succeed in foisting the son in-law as successor come 2019, Okorocha has started exploring all possible avenues to lure Buhari to his side.

To the end, the governor has concluded arrangements for a South East Mega rally in Owerri. the essence of the event is to reassure the President that irrespective of all insinuation concerning his bid to become President in the future, he is committee to Buhari’s second term bid.

According to the details, top APC chieftains including the President, Vice President Yemi Osibanjo and newly elected national officers would be in Owerri for the event.

Trumpeta also gathered that Okorocha is engaging in all manners of mobilization which will see all markets and schools in the state closed to welcome the President.

Also, logistics for arrangements for other South East States have been concluded to enable the governor prove his mettle that he is in charge of the zone.