Even before the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere is removed from office through impeachment, the members of Imo House of Assembly are already fighting over the Deputy Governorship’s position.

According to information available to TRUMPETA Newspaper, the position of the Deputy Governor of Imo State is tearing the legislative House apart, as the Speaker, Rt Hon Acho Ihim and the Majority Leader, Hon Lugard Osuji jostle over who between them takes over the seat wherever Madmere is sacked.

Trumpeta learnt that while legislators from Okigwe zone and part of Orlu are supporting Acho Ihim to emerge the next Deputy Governor, Owerri lawmakers and part of Okigwe and Orlu legislators want Lugard Osuji.

Those backing Lugard Osuji are of the opinion that since Madumere hails from Mbieri, Mbaitoli LGA in Owerri zone, it would be proper to allow another Owerri son succeed Madumere.

Trumpeta also was informed that part of the bargain that brought in Lugard Osuji, who was suspended earlier, to return and dethrone Hon Oguike as the Majority Leader, was to use him replace Madumere whenever he was removed.

Trumpeta was also told that Oguike, member representing Ikeduru in the House is married to Madumere’s younger sister, and could not have supported a motion to impeach his brother-inlaw, and therefore was removed from office, since it is the majority leader that moves motion for Executive Bills.

Therefore, Lugard Osuji was briefied on what he would encounter in his brief stay as Majority Leader, before he would be elevated to the office of Deputy Governor, which he embraces with happiness.

Therefore, trying to outwit him now with Acho Ihim as the joker has split the House, which may sabotage Madumere’s removal project.

Meanwhile, sources told TRUMPETA, that Acho Ihim, who was lured into the impeachment project, was dangled the Deputy Governorship position, which he accepted as the reason that would make him carry out the Madumere impeachment.

However, Acho Ihim is not getting the expected support from his colleagues, who rather prefer Lugard Osuji, said to look more reachable and transparent, than Acho Ihim accused of always eating alone with the Executive, leaving his colleagues to carry the can.

Unfortunately for Ihim and Osuji, they can attain their dreams only when Madumere is impeached, which both men now see as a must project.

Already, the Imo House of Assembly has done away with four members seen as arch supporters of Madumere, which now clears the coast for Madumere to be removed from office.

Trumpeta was told that should Lugard Osuji become the Deputy Governor, Hon Obinna Egu from Ngor Okpala will be made the new Majority Leader to replace Osuji.

But should Acho Ihim be elevated to the office of Deputy Governor, Hon Chinedu Offor of Onuimo Constituency and Hon Mrs Uche Ejiogu from Ihitte Uboma will fight over the Speakership position.

Meanwhile, the funds to execute the “Madumere Project” is said to have been set aside waiting for the House to perfect its plans and carry it out to the letter.

But sources say that Acho Ihim led Imo Legislature is threading with care, as the mood of Imo people look inflammable as a little matter may ignite the tension in the State to explode, because intelligent report has it that Io populace have had enough of insults from the incumbent administration that is treating the masses with levity.

“The House of Assembly must be careful. Imo people have been taken for granted too much by these people who have betrayed the people. Imo people are very angry. Imo people are highly disappointed how selfishness has taken over as Government policies. They must be careful” Dr James Nwachukwu told Trumpeta.