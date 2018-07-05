APC Splinter Group Seeks Partnership From Party Faction in Imo

It is not only raining in All Progressive Congress, APC, but pouring, as the party is going through bad times both at the National and in Imo State, as a splinter Group has emerged from APC calling itself Reformed All Progressive Congress, R-APC.

In Imo State, the APC is in turnoil following internal crisis that has created two major factions now fighting for the soul of Imo the party.

In Imo, there are the “Allied Forces” and Rescue Mission factions of the party.

Therefore, following the formation of R-APC, with Alhaji Baba Galadima as the National Chairman, the new party is desperately looking for more bed fellows, and Imo State has turned a beautiful bride and a “Virgin Land” for the R-APC who has sent messages across to both factions of APC in Imo State for a possible partnership.

Trumpeta learnt that apart from Enugu State where R-APC has an existing structure with a State chairman, it is yet to enter the Southeast properly, and Imo stands out as one of the finishing grounds by the Galadima led party.

This Newspaper learnt that R-APC has made contacts with both the “Rescue Mission” camp and the “Allied Forces seeking for a union that will morph into a mega political party.

With the Federal High Court ruling yesterday in Owerri which said there were no congresses in Imo State, sources said that there is high disenchantment among the members of “Allied Forces” as many of them are considering dumping APC for Okorocha, as they may not have the patient to allow the courts to determine the final outcome of the matter, as it may affect their personal political plans.

Even those in the Rescue Mission family are also uncomfortable with the impending long wait for court Rulings, and are therefore reconsidering their stands based on political developments towards 2019 general elections.

With the latest confusion in Imo APC, political pundits are the view that R-APC will turn Imo APC into a finishing ground, as most of APC members are now confused.