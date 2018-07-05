The dust raised by the manner the election of the National officers of the APC was conducted during the recently concluded National Convention, in Abuja is yet to rest.

In the latest theater of absurdities that characterized the conduct, the Appeal Committee of the Convention has cast a doubt on the emergence of the declared winner, Emma Ibediro of Imo State, by asking for a review of the process.

A report of the Appeal Committee of the Convention under the leadership of Senator Ken Nnamani recommended to the National Executive Committee “to take a second look into the position because the interest and controversy it has generated”.

It would be recalled that reports of violence, allegation of malpractices and other unbecoming activities characterized the convention where the position of National Organizing Secretary was fiercely contested by two top politicians from Imo State; Senator Osita Izunaso and Ibediro. While Izunaso enjoyed the support of the Allied Forces; a Coalition of APC stakeholders in the State opposed to Owelle Rochas Okorocha the state governor, the camp of the governor was strongly behind Ibediro, who until his appointment was a serving commissioner in the State.

Not satisfied with the manner his lost the contest, Izunaso went to the appeal committee to lodge a complaint warranting the report to the National Executive Council of the party.

Nnamani was said to have handed over the report to the new party chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomole.

Though details of the report have not been made public but Trumpeta was informed that Izunaso’s petition hinged on the “unlawful Declaration of National Organizing Secretary where he claimed that the election was marred by violence and thuggery”

The committee while stating that the petition has merit gave the verdict for the NEC to take another look at the election into the position.

Trumpeta further gathered that the petition of Rex Anunobi (Sokom) was set aside after he complained that the election results of the National Organizing Secretary was inconclusive and asked for the disqualification of the elected person.

The Appeal committee requested Sokom to withdraw the petition because he ceased being a candidate after stepping down. His petition was therefore struck out because he already stepped down at the Convention venue.

On the case of Dr Christopher Osuala, his case was also struck out for lack of merit.