Sweet Apple Takes Amaimo Ikeduru By Storm ………Showers Women With Cash, Food Items, Gifts

By: Tochi Onyeubi

As has been his tradition to always reach out, Chief Dennis Okwu in his continuous ward tour of Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State, showered women drawn across the ward in the LG with cash, clothing materials and food items.

Speaking to Ward leaders at Sen Sam Daddy’s residence, he stated that, it was now obvious in Ikeduru that APC has failed the masses and Imolites are eager for a new government. He stressed that what the people need is someone who will represent them well, who has been tested, tried and proven to deliver.

Sweet Apple maintained that, judging from his antecedents in various leadership capacities and managerial skills, he has the capacity to deliver.

He frowned at the system of government obtainable in APC especially with the unconstitutional and illegal suspension of the four Imo Lawmakers, advising them to peg their selection of leaders on credibility, he appealed for their support.

Speaking also, the Ward Chairman, Chief Joe Ugwulebo who gave his support, assured that delegates from the area would vote for him, as he wished him the best.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Chief Ugwulebo said was no longer news with Sweet Apple, adding that his name is synonymous with philanthropy.

Another leader from the area, Chief Patrick said he was so delighted that Sweet Apple joined the race, adding that, he was the ripe candidate for the position as his humility, kindness and loyalty in the party, is open for all to see.

Praying he clinches the position, he urged the ward leaders and executives to give him all the support he needs.

A strong voice in the Sweet Apple Campaign team, Owelle Williams Evans who spoke in an interview, informed that their massive support of him was due to his long standing perseverance and loyalty in the party, stating that, this accounted for the goodwill support he was getting.

Recall that the ward tour which started in May, has been taken to Atta, Inyiishi, Ngugo Ikembara, Iho Dimeze, Amata, Akabo, Avuvu, OkwuEziama and finally Amaimo, with ward leaders throwing their weight behind the aspirant.