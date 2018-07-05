By Onyekachi Eze

Confusion has continued to trail the alleged payment of fees in the State owned tertiary institution, the Imo State University, Owerri (IMSU).

The confusion arises from divergent views characterizing a payment in the institution even as free education is said to be operating at the varsity.

Trumpeta investigations reveal that following the insistence that students of Imo State origin are undergoing free education at IMSU, the mandatory “Ancillary Fee” of N19,500 before they can be allowed to sit for their second semester examinations, is brewing confusion.

Reasons surrounding the payment of the “Ancillary Fees” still keeps students and parents in clouds after the denial from VC of no fees. At the wake of the information, the VC, Prof Adaobi Obasi had dismissed any payment by the students.

Addressing the claims on payment of fees, the Vice Chancellor, Prof (Mrs) Adaobi Obasi who spoke with Trumpeta correspondent on a telephone conversation denied having knowledge of such.

She disclosed that since 2012 till date, no Imo indigene has not paid a dime in the name of tuition fees, except for non indigenes who are paying respective fees of N150,000-N190,000.

She said, “the N190,000 is for those offering medicine, N180-170,000 for law, engineering and architecture, while N150,000 is for other faculties.

Prof Obasi similarly said that the Ancillary Fee of N19, 500 is paid once a year which takes care of identity cards, medicals, tourism/excursions and other minor expense which may arise in every academic session.

Furthermore, the head of the institution submitted that the said payment may have come from politicians in order to gain some political gains, or from students themselves trying to extort money from their parents or guardians.

Prof Adaobi Obasi maintained that free education is real in Imo State since Okorocha’s emergence as Imo governor.