Okorocha after the court victory had been informing his followers of a fresh congress until Tuesday when the details came out.

Trumpeta learnt that it would be a one way exercise for Okorocha and his followers as the Allied Forces won’t take part in the affair.

Apart from a statement from Chief Okey Ikoro asking members of the Imo APC stakeholders to keep calm and ignore the congress, this newspaper was informed that the coalition won’t take part as it had already filed an Appeal in the court of Appeal, Owerri, to challenge the decision.

The Imo APC stakeholders in a statement also noted that they will pursue the matter to logical ends through the Judiciary since the camp of the governor first went to court and should the final court of competent jurisdiction okays for fresh congress, they will return to have the exercise.

As the camp of the Imo State governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha embarks on congress exercises for Ward, LGA and State to elect new executive of the party, the other faction known as the Allied Forces will turn their backs at the event.

Another congress of APC in Imo State will take place after the Federal High Court in Owerri nullified the earlier exercise and called for fresh one.

Despite the appeal instituted by the Allied Forces, who operate as Imo APC Stakeholders Forum, the event has been given quick schedule.

There has been a battle for the soul of Imo between Okorocha’s Rescue Missionary camp and the Allied Forces leading to serious disagreements over the congress.

The Okorocha group who has lost out after the May 2018 exercises went to court to ensure it was nullified. A media strategist and playmaker suspected to be a member of the Coalition, Nze Elvis Agukwe in his contribution gave reasons why the Okorocha induced fresh congress in Imo won’t stand.

According to Agukwe “Okorochas Induced congress in Imo is a dead on arrival venture and at best, an exercise in futility.

From the reasons adduced in a letter to INEC by the National Secretary of the APC, it’s clear that nothing will come out of the hurriedly contrapted congress in Imo.

“National Chairman Comrade Oshemole need to be thought that the procedures for a state congress is a legal exercise and must follow due process.

“If according to the letter written by the National Secretary to INEC, the reasons for the congress is the judgment of the Owerri Court, why can’t the party allow the appeal court to conclude the appeal pending before it before rushing to conduct a fresh congress in Imo.

“Before the APC organizes a congress anywhere, the rules is that 21 days notice must be given to INEC. This is what the electoral act says. In this case, notice to INEC is less than 3 days from what the letter stated.

“The letter written to INEC shows that the congress did not make any provision for appeal after the congresses. What type of exercise is this and ofcourse not good Will ever come out of it?

“Comrade Oshemole should note that this is political party and not labour union.

There are rules and regulations guiding the conduct and operations of a party.

“As a part technocrat, nothing will come out of this Okorocha induced congress. Only time will tell”.