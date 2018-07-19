Uncertainty Over Madumere’s Removal; Chief Judge Yet To Raise Committee

Apart from the political angle which has thrown spanner into the works over the plan of Imo House of Assembly to formalize the impeachment of Imo State Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, Trumpeta learnt that the Judiciary aspect has also ran into a hitch.

According to information available to Trumpeta, the Chief Judge of Imo State, Justice Paschal Nnandi is yet to constitute a panel to investigate the allegation against the Deputy Governor, as directed by the Imo Legislature.

It would be recalled that the Imo House of Assembly about three weeks ago suddenly began an impeachment process against Madumere over alleged misconducts.

The Assembly quickly wrote a petition, and set up a committee led by the Obowo constituency representative, Hon Kenneth Ibe to investigate the Deputy Governor which indicted him.

The committee in line with Nigerian constitution, then asked the office of Imo State Chief Judge to look into the alleged misconducts level on Madumere by the committee and give the fundings legal backing to nail the Deputy Governor.

However, before Justice Nnadi could commence investigation on the misconducts on the Deputy Governor, an Imo citizen went to an Abuja High Court where he sought for and got an injunction urging that not only should status quo remain in the Madumere impeachment project, but that the Imo State Chief Judge and the Speaker of Imo House of Assembly be served summons to appear in court.

While Imo Assembly ignored the court order and yet served Madumere an impeachment Notice, the Chief Judge has not instituted any panel yet to investigate Madumere.

Sources said that the Chief Judge may have, as a trained Jurist adhered to the Abuja High Court order, since it would be prejudice to go ahead with the panel as against Court instruction.

Apart from that, the Chief Judge may have read the mood of the time, including various reactions from individuals, Groups, Organizations pouring venom on the impeachment of Imo Deputy Governor which many say may cause chaos and mayhem in the State if it goes on.

Already, fillers from Abuja indicate that politically, Nigerian top politicians at the Nation’s city of power are against any other impeachment in Imo State, after Okorocha impeached former Speaker of Imo House of Assembly Rt Hon Nana Opiah, who later quashed it in court, but succeeded in impeaching his first Deputy, Sir Jude Agbaso.