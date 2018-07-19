2019: Ohakim’s Fear Grips Guber Aspirant, As Ex Gov Declares For Party

Even as the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA, Imo State chapter is brimming with Governorship Aspirants, a former Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Chief Ikedi Ohakim is set to join the party.

According to information available to Trumpeta Newspaper, Ohakim will next week officially join the 2019 Imo Governorship race under the platform of APGA.

This Newspaper learnt that the said movement into APGA has thrown panick into the party, as other Governorship Aspirants in the party are wailing over Ohakim’s entrance.

Already over thirty Aspirants have declared their intensions to vie for Governorship of Imo State under APGA.

However, despite this list containing some veteran Governorship Aspirants and Billionaires, Ohakim’s entrance is generating panic as many believe that the former Governor has the qualities to displace other challengers.

A sources from APGA told Trumpeta that the door is wide open for more Governorship Aspirants since what the party want is the best person that can lead APGA to victory in Imo Governorship election again, after the 2011 victory under Rochas Okorocha.

Trumpeta learnt that Ohakim is going to APGA with his teeming supporters which will swell the number of APGA members, which is an advantage to the party.

Pundits are envisaging a tough Governorship primaries in Imo APGA with the plethora of Aspirants with high pedigree and sterling qualifications all jostling for the single ticket.

Trumpeta was told that Ohakim is not coming to pick the ticket on a platter as he is going to square it up against other Aspirants.

“Ohakim is just coming. And there are people who have been in APGA and funding it before his arrival. Therefore, he must qeueu up like others” Trumpeta was told.

But the general fear, Trumpeta learnt, is that Ohakim is already tried and tested and may have advantage over others, including the fact that he will rule for just one term if given the position in 2019, and therefore may enter into an agreement with Owerri zone to handover to them after four years, which looks feasible.

“Anything is possible in politics. But what cannot happen is to allow Rochas Okorocha plant his son in law while leaving office in 2019. If what it needs to dislodge Rochas and his family is Ohakim, so be it” A top APGA Chieftain from Owerri zone told Trumpeta.