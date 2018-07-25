As Okorocha camp panics

Following the defection of some National Assembly members of All Progressive Congress APC extraction to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sources have told Trumpeta that the situation may affect APC in Imo State as regards the control of APC structure in the State.

It would be recalled that on Tuesday, Fifteen (15) Senators and Forty Five (45) House of Representatives members dumped APC for PDP.

Trumpeta learnt that the latest scenario has raised panic within the Presidency, as President Mohammadu Buhari is said to have ordered APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole to do everything possible to stop further defections by APC Lawmakers.

Following this development, Trumpeta learnt that Senators Hope Uzodinma and Benji Uwajumogu from Imo State have turned beautiful brides as they are now courted by the Presidency.

Sources told Trumpeta that with the crisis rocking Imo APC, where there are two parallel State Executives, Uwajumogu and Uzodinma are being lured to remain in the party to boast APC strength in the State and Southeast.

Trumpeta learnt that panic over the possibility of Uwajumogu and Uzodinma pitching tent with PDP has caught Buhari’s Advisers, who said something must be done to retain the Senators that are presently in the party.

It was as a result of this that Uwajumogu and Uzodinma have turned to important stakeholders for Buhari who wants a second term in 2019.

Therefore, sources in Abuja said, the current situation in Imo APC may be reversed in favour of the Lawmakers to appease them to remain in the party.

Trumpeta was told that this situation has pressed the panic button in the camp of the State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

Abuja sources told Trumpeta that Buhari’s Minders are doing everything to forestall an impeachment plot against Buhari and therefore not ready to lose the majority in the National Assembly, which is the reason Okorocha may be jettisoned to accommodate Uwajumogu and Uzodinma who are all strong members of the Allied Forces battling Okorocha over APC structure in Imo State.

Trumpeta was told that the storm in Imo APC has become a worry to Abuja, and the latest uproar in the National Assembly has changed the entire equation.

“As far as Abuja is concerned, Uwajumogu and Uzodinma are more important to Buhari than Okorocha now. Mind you, Okorocha is not running for a Third term, while Buhari is. What concerns Okorocha is to plant his son inlaw as successor, while Buhari wants a second term. So, Uzodinma and Uwajumogu are very important instruments now to save Buhari in case there is plot to impeach him” a top source in Abuja told Trumpeta.

Already, it is learnt that Oshiomole has refused to inaugurate Okorocha’s APC faction State chairman, Dan Nwafor, citing court injunction as reason.

Meanwhile, Oshiomole is said to have fallen into verbal attacks from the Presidency because of the way and manner he handled the R-APC members which sources said led to the mass defection at the National Assembly.

From all indications, sources said, the President, Mohammadu Buhari may allow the Allied Forces to take over the Imo APC structure if that is what it would take for the Imo Senators and House of Representatives members to remain in APC and foil any attempt to impeach the President.