Governor Okorocha Is The Worst That Happened To Imo – Protus Uzoma

By Amaechi Kingsley

As the outgoing Governor of Imo state, continues to gather his belongings out from Douglas House for a yet to be known successor in 2019, political pundits, analyst and activist are in the view that Okorocha’s decision to field in his son-in-law, and Chief of Staff, Uche Nwosu is undemocratic and lacks zonal equity.

Renowned journalist and socio-crusader kicked against Governor Okorocha’s decision to have his son-in-law succeed him, Imposing him on the All Progressive Congress APC, which he categorized as familocracy.

The 2015 Deputy Governorship aspirant of United Progressive Party said this recently while briefing journalists in Owerri where he described the ruling party in the state as a gathering of confused people and advised Gov Okorocha to abandon his dream, hoping his son-in-law Uche Nwosu will emerge as Governor of Imo State.

Prof Protus however stressed that having Governor Okorocha was the worst thing that happened to Imo owing to failure of the state economically since 2011, wasteful spendings on gigantic structures/monuments that poses no meaningful benefit to Imolites, construction of substandard roads, the pronouncements of scholarships, city gates, 27 General Hospitals, Ochiedike Diagnostic Centre, Prince and Princess Hotel and many more that never existed or stood the tested of time.

The academic Don who maintained that Governance involves proper planning revealed that God is far from Gov. Okorocha’s decision with his son-in-law succeeding him in 2019. He noted that though any individual from Imo State have the right to contest for the Governorship position but stressed that Orlu do not have the morals Justification to produce a candidate.

According to him, “for fairness and equity in Imo, Owerri and Okigwe should come agree in clear terms while Orlu Zone Observes”.

He advised Owerri zone to put their House in order, produce a credible candidate and not abuse them opportunity politically again in 2019.

Reacting to the impeachment of the Deputy Governor for the second time, professor Protus Nathan described impeachment as kangaroo process, an impurity that is being play out by the present Government which he said is not good for our democracy, disobeying the rule of law adding that Gov Okorocha has gone into the annals of history to Rule a State with more Deputy Governors before expiration of his tenure.

“Okorocha is merely daydreaming thinking his son-in-law would succeed him in 2019. He is the Governor that effect repairs on road constructed two months after. What is the impact of Bongo square, Hero square, Freedom square, where is Ochiedike Diagnostic Centre the city gates and yet people talk of continuity.

It is absolutely impossible, it can never happen in Imo State” he concluded.