The battle for who takes control of the structures in Imo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC, will continue in the law courts early next week as the lawyers of the two major factions are expected to exchange legal fireworks.

It would be recalled that leaders of the party from the two divides; Rescue Mission and Allied Forces have been guests of the law courts after the May and July Congresses held in the State.

After the Federal High Court in Owerri nullified the earlier Congress which favoured Hilary Eke Exco, the losers, Allied Forces went to Appeal and the matter is subsequently coming up on Monday at the Appeal Court in Owerri for adoption of addresses and date of judgment.

Another case involving the two parties will also come up on Tuesday in a High Court, Abuja where agents of the Allied Forces went to court to stop the second congress that was in favour of the recently elected Daniel Nwafor led Executives.

The Abuja Court had not only ordered the status quo to remain but also asked the Nwafor led Exco not to conduct any primaries of the party and also stop functioning pending the determination of the case.

However, a press release by Mr Jones Onwuansanya the public secretary of APC faction loyal to Nwafor came up with a purported report that another Federal High Court in Abuja has affirmed the congress that produced their group.

Onwuansanya in the statement failed to give the suit number, names of Appellant and Defendants as well issues sought for that led to the declaration. The Coalition has described Onwuansanya’s claim as lie from the pit of hell since.

Trumpeta learnt that irrespective of their activities at the home front, the matters in court are of importance to both factions.