LG Election : Uneasy Calm In Imo As APC Faction Parade Parellel Candidates

By Peter Uzoma

An air of uncertainty is pervading the Imo State political climate ahead this weekend’s Local Government election to elect council chairmen and councilors in the various LGAs and autonomous communities in the State respectively.

The Imo State Government, under governor Rochas Okorocha after seven years has finally scheduled this Saturday for the LGA polls.

However, tension is heralding the event as the crisis in the leading party in the state, the APC are said to have resurrected ahead the election.

Trumpeta learnt that the factional war ravaging the Imo APC since the congresses were conducted have been carried over to the state LGA where the two warring factions; the Okorocha controlled Rescue Mission camp and the Coalition have produced different candidates for same positions.

It would be recalled that when the Rescue Mission factional chairman who was in acting capacity, Chris Oguoma was in charge, primaries were conducted, likewise, the coming of the new chairman of the faction, Daniel Nwafor who was inaugurated by the party chairman, Adams Oshiomole saw a new primaries for the election of the officials.

However, while the Nwafor group are working with their candidates, the Coalition under Hilary Eke also marshaled out list of candidates for the same APC for the election.

Trumpeta findings have it that Eke and his Exco at both LGA and Ward levels conducted their primaries on the premises that they are still the authentic State, LGA and Ward officers of the Imo APC entitled to organize the primaries for the LGA. Their game plan is that should the Appeal Court or any other higher court gives judgment in their favour in the battle for the soul of APC, their shortlisted candidates shall be the ones to act as the bonafide APC candidates and eventual winners if the Rescue Mission candidates become successful after the polls.

The Coalition, held primaries for the LGA, despite the decision of the Federal High Court, Owerri nullifying the earlier state congresses held in May 2018, because it went on appeal.

Factional chairman of the group, Hilary Eke told our reporter before now that the Okorocha group has no right to parade candidates because they are still in court over the congresses and a recent Abuja High Court recently gave order restraining them not to act or organize primaries for any election.

The development has led to the emergence of parallel candidates of the party in Saturday’s election.