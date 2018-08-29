As parties begin to marshall out guidelines to elect their candidates for next year’s general election, a new wave of political development is being witnessed in Imo State as the camp of Senator Ifeanyi Araraume in the APC has dumped the broom party and reportedly moving en mass to the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA.

Trumpeta can report that if developments in the Destiny Organization office of Senator Araraume at Onitsha Road, Owerri, are anything to go by, it simply means that the two time Senator who represented Okigwe zone has bid APC farewell for a fresh sojourn in APGA.

Araraume, until now has been a major player in the Coalition Force of APC otherwise known as the Allied Forces.

Information available to the newspaper has it that arrangements have been concluded for the Senator to move en masse with his campaign structure and supporters into APGA from APC.

It was gathered that apart from being handed the platform to run for the office of the Governor, the entire Okigwe zone has been reserved for him to control.

Similarly all his followers who are prominent in the political scene is also joining him for the APGA movement.

Before the end of the week, the Senator will make a formal declaration to join the party. This newspaper gathered on good authority that since APC may not parade candidates for 2011 election because of court case pending, the senator has to move into a party closer to the people to make his dream of becoming governor come true.

The resolution by the Destiny organization to move into APGA was concluded on Tuesday after top officials of the campaign out of Araraume, the Destiny Organization held a meeting. Already, all other officials have been briefed to begin the process of regularizing their membership with the APGA.