INPA GETS NEW EXCO, AS TRUMPETA MAN HENRY EKPE EMERGES CHAIRMAN

Sequel to the expiration of the tenure of Elder Lambert Ojukwu, (Publisher Nigerian Newspoint Newspaper) led executive Committee of the Independent Newspaper Publishers Association (INPA) and his subsequent stepping down to allow for an election of new executives, the Vice Chairman Amb Mrs Shirley Munonye, (Publisher Frontline Express Newspaper) stepped in as the Acting Chairman that lasted for one Month in line with the Union’s Constitution.

Consequently, INPA on Wednesday 29th of August 2018 conducted a free and fair election and at the end, members of the union elected Hon Henry Ekpe, the co- Publisher of Trumpeta Newspaper as its Chairman after the former Acting Chairman Mrs Shirley Munonye who also contested the position graciously stepped down for Hon Ekpe in the spirit of togetherness, unity and love.

Other elected executive members include: Amb. Mrs Shirley Munonye -Vice Chairman, Elder Chukwuemeka Ike- Secretary, Nwamkpa Modestus -PRO and Comrade Precious Nwadike as Financial Secretary while Elder Lambert Ojukwu was appointed the Patron.

INPA wish to thank its members for the unity, cohesion and love that have existed amongst hem inspite of all evil plots to destabilize it and derail the union from carrying out its responsibilities as the fourth estate of the realm. We also thank Imo people for their solidarity to us. We however assure the Imo public that we shall continue to tower like the Eagle and nothing will make us to lower our flag in our ultimate resolve to stand by the Truth always.