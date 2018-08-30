Multiple Cases Against State Exco: Fear Grips Rescue Mission Faction Over Court Stopping APC Candidates In 2019 Election

By Peter Uzoma

Despite assurances from governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, fear of the unknown and uncertainly over their fate in APC has gripped members of the Rescue Mission family, wishing to run for elective positions in the party, come 2019.

The fear is not unconnected to the ongoing cases challenging the authenticity of the executive of the state party, Daniel Nwafor, recognized by the leadership of the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole.

Trumpeta learnt that some of the APC chieftains who are eyeing elective positions in the party are not only worried but also foot-dragging on gunning for elective positions as preparations for the party primaries are in top shape.

Two major cases have been instituted against the emergence of Nwafor and it is continued operation as the chairman even as the Rescue Mission faction goes ahead with their party program.

Apart from the Appeal Court case holding in Portharcourt, where a review of the nullification of the congresses that produced Eke and Co executives is being heard, an Abuja High Court has issued an order stopping Nwafor and Executive from conducting primaries of any kind pending the final determination of the Appeal case. As at the time of this report, the Order has not been vacated to empower the party conduct primaries.

The stringes of court cases which centers on the authenticity of the state structure may at the end of the day give an unfavourable judgment to any of the parties angling for the executive of the party at Ward, LGA and State levels. The yet to be ascertain Judgment which must come may spell doom for aspirants.

Further information has it that even as fear surrounds the Rescue Mission members over the possible outcome, what is more worrisome is the fear that the court may declare that the party is not entitled to produce any candidate because of the mix up in state exco caused by counter directives from the past and present National Working Committee leaderships.

It would be recalled that while the out gone Chief John Odigie-Oyegun recognized Hilary Ekeh as chairman, Oshiomole took Nwafor after the second congress that produced the latter.

A source in Okorocha’s political family disclosed that prospective aspirants from the Okorocha bloc are expressing fear that their efforts in the run up to the party ticket may be wasted if the law courts come up with unfavourable judgments at the end of the process.

One of the aspirants who spoke to Trumpeta when contacted disclosed that the fear of the court final decision is thick because most of the cases may not be finally disposed before the primaries commence.

“For now, we don’t know our fate. Yes, the governor has persistently informed us that nothing is happening but then there is fear” began the source who doesn’t want a name mention.

“You know, the matter is still in court and no one can ignore the uncertainty associated with court issues. So we are still worried” the source added.

Not less than 20 persons close to Okorocha have shown interest to run for political positions come 2019. Apart from Chief Uche Nwosu, his in-law, others like Prof Nnamdi Obiareri, Engr Emma Ojinere, Chidi Mbata and many lawmakers sympathetic to him are in gunning for party positions in APC.