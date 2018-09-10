This is not the best of the moments for Governor Rochas Okorocha’s political empire in Imo State, otherwise known as the Rescue Mission as an explosion has occurred, leading to majority of his die-hard supporters dumping the first citizen of the state for other parties and political platforms.

As if Rescue Mission has been sitting on a keg of gun powder waiting to explode, the sale of party forms for primaries of APC has opened can of worms resulting in major backers of the governor finding their ways out, while others have been dumped and asked not to be part of the governor’s team seeking election in 2019.

A major development is the exit of George Eche, the Secretary to the State Government, who until last week was in office, Eche has called it quits and picked a form to run against the interest of Governor Okorocha’s, who is projecting his son in law and Chief of Staff, Chief Uche Nwosu.

Trumpeta has it on good authority that Eche has bought form in APC and will join others to square up against the anointed candidate of Okorocha, Nwosu.

According to Trumpeta findings, Eche who has resigned as SSG, in a meeting called by the governor, at the International Conference Centre, IICC, on return from Chima, told Okorocha that he needed to make wider consultations with his some persons concerning his earlier ambition to run for the Aboh/Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Fed Constituency. When it was the turn of Aboh/Okpala for the presentation to enable the governor chose a candidate, Eche who had been earlier tipped by Governor for the position declared that he won’t run again, there by paving way for Blyden Amajirionwu to emerge.

Thereafter, against all expectations, Eche went on to buy primaries form for the governorship of APC. Eche’s action has sent jitters down the spines of Okorocha’s followers in the Rescue Mission, which has signaled the gradual crumbling of the once famous “Agburu” political fraternity under the governor.

Eche who is said to be receiving tremendous backing from some APC chieftains in Okorocha’s camp not disposed to having Nwosu as the next governor, has stated that there is no going back in his ambition to be next governor of the state.

Already, it appears Eche has incurred the wrath of Okorocha and his die-hard followers who are making moves to frustrate the ambition of the just resigned SSG.

Trumpeta has it on Good authority that the efforts of Eche to retrieve his private property and belongings from the office and official residence in Cabinet office and Commissioners quarters respectively have been stopped.

The resigned SSG has relocated to his Obiangwu home for fear of the unknown even controversy in trailing his exit from the Okorocha camp.

It was also learnt that another strong supporter of Okorocha on his way out of the Rescue Mission is Chike Okafor.

When it was the turn of Okigwe South Fed Constituency during the selection process organized by the governor, Okafor, a former Commissioner had expected Okorocha to give him express approval and automatic chance to run but was surprised when another top contender for the position Ndubuisi Emenike was also asked to pick nomination form.

Okafor was said to have suspected foul play and his earlier fears that the governor is backing Emenike, otherwise known as “Ototonwa” was confirmed. There had been earlier unconfirmed reports that based on what was going on in the camp, Okorocha prefers Emenike than Okafor for the Okigwe South race.

The House of Reps member is reported to be thinking otherwise and may join the Coalition to battle the governor even as rumours are rife.

Meanwhile, against earlier predictions, Okorocha also dropped about 5 serving APC members of the House of Assembly said to have been promised second term tickets in the build to this. Details available to Trumpeta state that Honourables Chinedu Offor (Onuimo), Emma Orie (Ohaji/Egbema) Ikonne Onyewuchi (Owerri West) Uche Ejiogu (Mrs) and Chika Madumere of Nkwerre are affected. The governor was said to have favoured other aspirants in place of the aforementioned.

Though, this newspaper could not ascertain reasons behind the action of Okorocha, but it was learnt that while leaders of Onuimo and Ihitte Uboma, kicked against the return of Offor and Ejiogu respectively based on rotational policy, Orie, Madumere and Ikonne have multiple changes affecting their chances in Okorocha’s permutations.

Orie was not only accused of poor performance but his presence in Okorocha’s camp remained suspicious as he has been described as one without a political weight against his elder brother and mentor, Chief Charles Orie who is of the PDP. Okorocha was said to be aggrieved with Orie for his inability to convert the elder Orie into a Rescue Mission follower of the Okorocha government.

Ikonne was also accused of poor performance and zoning arrangement which does not favour his Oche bloc in Owerri West political tripod system of sharing offices, while Madumere of Nkwerre was accused of double standard.