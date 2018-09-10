The Delegate election of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP which held across Imo State on Sunday could not have held without incidents, as the member representing Ikeduru/Mbaitoli in the House of Representatives, Hon Henry Nwawuba escaped death by the whisker.

The camp of former Deputy Speaker of House Representatives and Governorship Aspirant in Imo PDP, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha was full of back-slappings and celebration for a good outing in the Delegate election.

However, the political family of Senator Samuel Anyanwu (Sam Daddy) who is running for Governorship seat of the party was thrown into confusing as the results trickled in.

According to information available to Trumpeta Newspaper, Hon Henry Nwawuba escaped death by running into a Hotel in Owerri “names withheld” on the trail of political thugs who chased him from Mbaitoli LGA to Owerri.

Trumpeta learnt that Nwawuba’s crime was that he frustrated the plan by one of the Governorship Aspirants from his Constituency to hijack the Delegate results and fill them with his own apologists.

Nwawuba who is running for a second term was said to have insisted on due process by allowing the members vote their choices than writing lists of names.

Therefore, after much arguments and the process was allowed to follow due process, the Guber Aspirant was said to have lost out as most of his followers could not win.

Trumpeta learnt this angered some thugs loyal to the said Aspirant who trailed Nwawuba for “war”, but sensing danger, the House of Reps member sped to Owerri under heavy chase, but was rescued by the Hotel’s security men who whisked him to safety.

Elsewhere, jubilation and clicking of glasses took over Ihedioha camp, as results arriving from the various parts of the State indicate that the followers of the former Deputy Speaker were clearing the stakes, an indication that Ihedioha may emerge Imo PDP Governorship candidate again.

Meanwhile, sources said the Senator Anyanwu Group is kicking against what it sees as a ugly development, which may mar the chances of their principal during the primaries.

Sources said that apart from Ikeduru LGA, where Anyanwu hails from, where he mad appreciable impact, but the stories are different from other Wards in the Okigwe and Orlu zones.