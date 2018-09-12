By Peter Uzoma/Okey Alozie

The centre can no longer hold in the political family of Owelle Rochas Okorocha, the governor of Imo State, otherwise known as the Rescue Mission Government.

Worse hit in the latest disorder traced to the 2019 election is the family of the first citizen of the state, said to be at daggers-drawn over the choice of who becomes the successor to the governor expected to quit office in 2019 after serving two terms.

Trumpeta recalls that there was initial schisms which caused discord among the Okorochas when two of their in-laws, Chuks Ololo and Uche Nwosu showed interest to be the next governor before Okorocha stepped in to call Ololo married to his younger sister and serving appointee, Ogechi, to order to step down for husband of the daughter, Nwosu.

Though, Ololo continued his bid but not under the Rescue Mission political platform.

However, when sale of nomination forms for party primaries commenced, fresh crisis came up as the immediate past secretary to the state government, George Eche against all expectations showed interest to run for the governorship position.

According to details available to Trumpeta, Eche’s new line of action after he had showed bid to run for the federal house ticket of Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala is linked to the discordant tunes in the Okorocha family over who among the in-laws should be supported.

Authoritative sources have it that based on an earlier story carried by this newspaper that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC is considering Owerri zone person for governor, signal came back home that the Presidency echoed same into the ears of Okorocha during the recent China trip.

Following that report, it was learnt that Okorocha’s camp started looking at Owerri zone for choice of governorship candidate since Nwosu, the front runner of Okorocha group is from Orlu zone.

Further reports have it also that Okorocha who turned a blind eye on Ololo’s ambition has tactically considered him as option B should Nwosu fail to sail through.

But the governor’s consideration of Ololo as Option B was said to have not gone down well with his son in-law and followers. According to grapevine sources in the fold, the governor’s son in-law and his followers are not disposed to be backing the Ololo option in case it becomes an Owerri zone affair for Imo APU Guber ticket. Nwosu was also alleged to have reservations about the Ololo Option prompting Eche’s change of mind to run for the position. Before now, Eche was an integral part of the Rescue Mission and an ardent believer in Okorocha’s political camp.

It was however learnt that the cold war reigning between Ololo and Nwosu since the race for Okorocha’s successor began, reached a higher level leading to the coming of Eche.

Trumpeta was informed that Nwosu has not been comfortable with the other siblings of the governor who are not favourably inclined to his ambition, but disposed to that of Ololo. It was even gathered that while the governor and his wife are for their first daughter’s husband, the other Okorocha’s favour Ololo married to their younger sister. As a pay back, Nwosu is said to be adopting indifferent attitude to the Ololo option suspected to have been advocated by the other Okorochas.

An indication that Eche may be an offshoot of Nwosu emerged during the inner caucus meeting of the Okorocha’s camp after the China trip. As part of the final meeting to endorse aspirants billed to pick APC forms, Eche told Okorocha his intention to run for governor against the Reps ticket reserved for him.

A source who was at the meeting in Owerri stated that when Eche was beckoned for presentation as the defacto adopted candidate to fly the Rescue Mission APC faction flag for Aboh/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency, the immediate SGI asked for permission to consult with his “boss”. Though, no one knows who was the “boss” to be “consulted” but after Eche went out briefly with Nwosu and came back few minutes later to declare interest to run for governor, there was confusion among the Rescue Missionaries present.

Their confusion was based on the suspicious that Eche could be Nwosu’s lackey in the plot to work against the interest of the other Okorocha’s said to be behind Ololo. It was also believed Nwosu may have been in the know of Eche’s plot to run for governor.

Another key stakeholder in the family noted that Eche may be Nwosu’s joker to be part of governance at Okorocha’s exit considering that if the clamour for Owerri zone man to pick APC guber ticket becomes louder and overwhelming with a capacity to diminish his ambition, Eche can go for the governor while he becomes the running mate unlike in the Ololo’s case where he cannot run for Deputy governorship position based on in-law relationship.

Trumpeta has it on good authority that the Okorocha family is divided on the choice of who takes over from the governor as Eche’s ambition further creates confusion in the camp of the governor ahead 2019.