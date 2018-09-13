By Thompson Agu in Abuja

The battle for who gets the governorship ticket of Imo APC is set for grabs as not less than seven aspirants have concluded filling of nomination forms of the party for the forth coming primaries.

Sales of forms for aspirants wishing to pick APC tickets commenced last week and scheduled to end this week.

From what has been obtained at the National Secretariat of APC, the embattled Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, recently removed Chief of Staff and son in-law to Okorocha, Chief Uche Nwosu as well as the erstwhile Secretary to the State Government, George Eche are among.

Others are, Senator Hope Uzodinma, former SSG, Jude Ejiogu, Chima Anozie, Dr Chris Emenike Nlemoha and Engr Chuks Ololo.

Trumpeta findings have it that while some of the aspirants are linked to the two major factions battling for the soul of APC in Imo State, few are not attached to any of the groups.

Two major sections of APC in Imo; Rescue Mission and Coalition are entangled in supremacy war for the party structure.

The Rescue Mission belongs to Governor Rochas Okorocha’s political empire where his team of aspirants belong to, while the Coalition, otherwise known as the Allied Forces are group of Imo APC Stakeholders opposed to Okorocha’s stronghold of the party.

Trumpeta discovery has it that while Nwosu, the governor’s in law is the adopted candidate of the Okorocha’s Rescue Mission, Madumere, Ejiogu, Gbujie and Uzodinma are of the Coalition.

Those suspected to be on their own and also running for the position are Ololo, Nlemoha and Anozie. Though Ololo, Anozie has served Okorocha’s government, it is believed that the choice of Nwosu has kept them out from the governor’s fold.

From nowhere in the political map is Nlemoha, an Okuku, Owerri West born aspirant whose linkage cannot be traced to any of the political lineages between the two warring factions.

There is suspicion that parallel primaries will be the lot of Imo APC as the two groups may observe different selections to choose a candidate ahead the 2019 election.