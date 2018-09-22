Sir Stanley Amuchie Graces the Grand knight investiture of Cajetan Eberendu (KSM) …Assures Imolites of a new lease of life, when elected

The investiture of Bro. Cajetan Eberendu (KSM) as the Worthy Grand knight of Uboma Subordinate Council, of Knights of St. Mulumba, Nigeria, has come and gone, but the echoes of the colourful event remains indelible.

Sir Cajetan Eberendu was elevated to the position of Worthy Grand Knight, in June, 2018, as a 2nd Degree brother, a feat which has created a new record in the anals of the KSM, rose to 3rd degree before the end of the same month.

Also inaugurated at the event was the President, Ladies of St. Mulumba, Uboma Sub-Council, Lady Jacinta Nwanyanwu.

The event was chaired by Sir Stanley Amuchie, an Imo Guber Aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and President/Founder of Goodlight Foundation.

Sir Stanley Amuchie, who is The Zonal Head, South, of Zenith Bank Nigeria PLC, on that faithful Sunday the 16th day of September, 2018, manifested his characteristic magnanimity to the Uboma Sub-Council of the Knights of St. Mulumba at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Ugonna Parish in Lowa, Ihitte- Uboma L.G.A, Imo State.

Speaking on the occasion, Sir Amuchie assured the people of Imo State that when elected as the state Governor, he’ll bring his 23 years banking experience to bear, in the administration of the state, and usher in a new lease of life to the state.

The high point in the concelebrated Mass presided over by the Dean of Ihitte-Uboma Deanery, Very Rev. Fr. Francis Nwachukwu, who represented the Bishop of Okigwe Dioecese, His Lordship, Most Rev. Dr. Solomon Amatu, was the fund raising exercise where the President/Founder of Goodlight Foundation, Sir Amuchie, donated the sum of Three Million Naira (N3,000,000.00) to the KSM Uboma Sub-Council to assist them in the purchase of a Bus. This genuine and uncommon benevolence was greeted with very thunderous applause by the members of the Clergy and Faithfuls.

This show of generousity, however, did not come to the people of Ihitte Uboma as a surprise, as many of their children have benefited from the empowerment programmes of Sir Amuchie under the auspices of the Goodlight Foundation, during the Foundation’s Reach-out to Schools Programme, where she toured the 27 Local Government Areas in the State, empowering the youths and inspiring students in Secondary Schools.

The event was also graced by so many high profile individuals and groups, including the Imo State University Alumni Association, led by the National President Enyioha Chris A.E.Anyanwu, the friends of Cajetan Eberendu, led by Prince Ezeala Ferdinand Akano and Mr. Francis Udoka Ndimkoha, as well the National Chairman of Action Alliance political party, Barr. Kenneth Udeze Obidiche, and Nneji age grade. The event also had in attendance, the Executive Chairman of Ihitte-Uboma Local Government Area, Chief Bon Kafor, the Secretary to the Government of Imo State, Chief Engr. Mark Uchendu (KSM) and a host of other top government functionaries, captains of industries among others

The event also had in attendance, the Chaplain of KSM Uboma Sub-Council, Very Rev. Charles Ohuabunwa, other priests of the Catholic Church too numerous to mention, and the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Okigwe South. It also had the co-ordinating Grand Knight of KSM Okigwe Zone, Sir Vitus Kalayo, other Grand knights across Imo State and beyond, as well as brother knights and Ladies of the order, some of whom participated in the cutting of the investiture cake, during the reception at P & P events centre, Ihitte-Uboma.