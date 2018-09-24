The next few days shall be a crucial moment for members of the All Progressive Congress, as arrangements have been concluded by the National Working Committee, NWC of the party to have in place a Harmonized list for the executives of the party from ward to LGA and State levels.

It would be recalled that the congress of Imo APC to elect party Exco at all levels were mirred in controversy leading to Coalition heading to court.

But to institute peace and ensure harmony in the party for victory to be achieved in 2019, the National Working Committee of the APC has considered harmonization of party offices at a ratio each of the factions shall accept.

Though Trumpeta learnt that the Imo State governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha is not disposed to such arrangement, but sources disclosed that there is no going back on the part of the NWC led by Comrade Adams Oshiomole.

The newspaper was told that Oshiomhole, has moved to resolve the crisis rocking the state chapter.

According to a report monitored in Abuja, Oshiomole, who waded into the crisis, said the party had told Governor Rochas Okorocha led faction of the party to take 55 per cent of the party structure in the state while the other group led by Senator Hope Uzodinma takes 45 per cent so as to achieve lasting peace in Imo APC.

A statement credited to Oshiomhole’s Chief Press Secretary, Simon Ebegbulem, APC said it may adopt direct primaries in the state to avoid litigations that may affect the candidates.

Oshiomole challenged the Imo APC to be ready for a popularity contest during the primaries.

“All of you have agreed you are popular, so we may have to adopt the direct primaries mode so that all the aspirants will go and test their popularities,” he said.

Speaking at the peace meeting he held with the factions at the early hours of Thursday, Oshiomole said Governor Okorocha was the leader of the party in the state, adding that he will not allow anybody “to take him for granted or rubbish his personality.” Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Acho Ihim, led the governor’s group while Senator Uzodinma led the other group.

The APC boss who described the first congresses held in Imo State under the Chief John Oyegun-led administration as a fraud, stressed the need for the warring members to sheath their sword in the interest of the party.

He said the essence of the meeting was to seek equity and justice.

“I respect Governor Rochas because he is one governor that fought to ensure we have APC in Imo State. But now more people are joining the party, the House has gotten bigger, we need peace in Imo State and I am urging you people to reconcile and harmonize.

“I suggested a formula to the governor. It is not right that under my watch a faction of our members are wiped out.

“If we don’t work together it will weaken our party and that is why I am suggesting 55 per cent to the governor’s group and 45 per cent to Senator Uzodinma’s group. Some people are speaking law but I want to win election in Imo State not court cases,” he said.

“That is why we have chosen not to talk about the law but coexistence. Courts don’t give peace, they give judgment. We should talk less about power and talk more of peace. Everybody matters in this business. It can be dangerous to take one for granted. Don’t ever take one another for granted on the day of election and anyone of us who have not learnt from former President Jonathan’s mistake is not

a politician. So we must all swallow our pride and embrace peace for the sake of the party,” he said.

“Though it is small but in obedience to the party, we agreed to that so that we can work together.

“This is because elections are by the corner and the earlier we begin to come together as a people, begin to forgive one another and begin to put the interest of the party first, the better for us all.

“I think it is a win-win situation. I do not think there is any need for further crisis or disagreement.”

Uzodinma explained that what was termed as bickering between him and Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, was only a communication gap, adding that they only had different interests.

He also explained that he joined the party to add value and not to create problems.

According to him, the whole idea is for us to work together, defend the party and convince our people that APC is the party to beat.

“I do not think there is any conflict. The governor is the Chief Executive of the state and the implication is that he is the leader of the party in the state.

“Nobody is contesting that but then we are saying that the party should be able to accommodate more people, new members, so that the stronger we are, the better for all of us.”

Giving credence to the new direction, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, representing Imo West Senatorial District who has called for adoption of direct primaries in Imo to end crisis and ensure victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019 general election commended the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomole and the National Working Committee for the role they played in reconciling the various factions of the APC in Imo.

Said he; “The national leadership of the party, the National Working Committee, met with the representatives of the various factions of the party in the state and the National Chairman, whom we respect a lot, in his wisdom, was able to talk sense into all of us.

“Also, in view of the various litigation in court and to protect the interest of our candidates, he has approved the use of direct primaries for Imo State.

“The party in its wisdom has seen that, that is what will bring solution to the problem in Imo,” he said.

The lawmaker, who is a governorship aspirant for the 2019 election in the state, urged all party members to be in the spirit of sacrifice and reconciliation.

He also urged all party members to accept the party’s recommendation and adopt direct primaries.

He stressed that direct primaries would allow for all-inclusiveness, thereby making the general elections easier.

According to him, direct primaries will allow those who participate in the nomination to own the process and ensure commitment of all APC candidates.

Uzodinma further said, through the intervention of the national body, an agreement was reached to open up the party structure by giving the governor a chunk of the structure.

He said, “The governor and his group have been given up to 50 per cent of the party structure and we were given 45 per cent.