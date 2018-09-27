A frontline Aspirant for Imo Governorship race in 2019 under the platform of All Progressive Congress APC, Chief Uche Nwosu has been charged to produce his National Youths Service Corps Certificate (NYSC) to further show his commitment to the Governorship project and shut up detractors who go about peddling the story that he did not attend the mandatory one year service for all Graduates in Nigeria.

While not saying that he did not attend University education, the Group insists that he should produce his NYSC certificate.

Speaking under the aegis of Imo State Political Observers Forum (IPOF), in a statement signed by Chief Emma Dike as the State Coordinator, the IPOF declared that “following allegations spreading like wild fire that Ugwumba Uche Nwosu did not participate in the mandatory one year NYSC service, we the members of Imo Political Observers Forum (IPOF) has decided to call him to present to Imo people his NYSC discharge certificate”

The Group threatened to go to court if Uche Nwosu, who is a former Chief of Staff to Imo State does not present his NYSC certificate.

The Group maintained that it is just a simple matter, as all Nwosu needs to do is to prove to Imo people that he attended the mandatory Youth Service is to letting Imo people see the copy of his NYSC since he wants to be their Governor in 2019.

“we all know that skipping the compulsory NYSC service is an offence under the NYSC Act punishable with 12 months imprisonment and Employers are mandated by Law to always demand NYSC certificate from Employees as part of condition for hiring them” the IPOF said.

However, after so many calls to Chief Uche Nwosu that were not replied or picked, Trumpeta contacted one of his Aides who refused his name being mentioned, since he was not authorized to talk.

The Uche Nwosu Aide told Trumpeta that Nwosu’s campaign organization is not afraid of allegations, but warned that whoever allegise must be ready to prove.

He said that Nwosu is ready at all times for the 2019 APC Governorship race and therefore no amount of blackmail would make him withdraw from the race.

“My happiness is that the so called IPOF did not say Uche Nwosu is not a graduate. They also did not say that he did not attend the mandatory one year Youth Service but only asked him to show his NYSC certificate. At the appropriate time that would be done, but not because of a faceless Group”.

The source maintained that Uche Nwosu is the fear of all Governorship Aspirants across the political parties.

“Who else has been asked to produce his NYSC certificate, if not Uche Nwosu? That shows you the amount of fear they have of him over the 2019 election” he said.

The Uche Nwosu Aide maintained that his principal has faced APC Governorship screening and was cleared, and therefore political opponents cannot dissuade Nwosu from completing his Governorship ambition, describing the issue of NYSC certificate as baseless and lacks valuable time to be wasted on such wild allegation.

“We know where such allegation comes from. But when we get to the Bridge we shall cross it” he said.