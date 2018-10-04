Jubilation In Ahiazu Mbaise, As Andrew Amaechi Clinches APGA Assembly Ticket

By Onyekachi Eze

In what could be best described as the most credible primary election for State House of Assembly aspirants under the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, the people of Ahiazu Mbaise State constituency have duly elected Ambassador Andrew Onyedikachi Amaechi as the party’s flagbearer for 2019 election.

The People’s choice prevailed in the keenly contested IMHA primaries held at the Ahiazu Mbaise LGA, where Andrew Amaechi emerged the party’s candidate.

They were 5 in number that aspired for the position, while only 3 contestants were cleared for the exercise by APGA.

The victory of Amaechi, otherwise known as “Curtis” cannot be unconnected to the yearnings of Ahiazu people at large for a credible, result oriented fellow who would give the constituency a strong voice and representation in the State Assembly, irrespective of the political party.

According to an online victory post made lately yesterday by the APGA Assembly candidate for Ahiazu Mbaise, it read, “NDI AHIAZU, UNU EMELA, NDEWO NU!

He continued thus, “Ndi Ahiazu, my joy knows no bound. I am completely overwhelmed by the overflowing love and unflinching support shown to me today by members of our great party, All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) from across the 12 wards in Ahiazu Mbaise. Today, you all have reaffirmed my belief that truly, power belongs to the people. The unanimous decision to elect me as the APGA flag bearer for the Ahiazu Mbaise State Constituency seat in the 2019 General election is a manifestation of the voice of the good people of Ahiazu Mbaise”.

“Today, our journey to the State House of Assembly took a new dimension and a long leap of progress, and we shall leverage on the height attained, and sustain this progress in our journey as we collectively advance further in fully connecting the people of Ahiazu Mbaise to God’s Plan for Ahiazu”.

“I want to sincerely thank the people of Ahiazu Mbaise for this mandate given to me today, I strongly believe, that this vote of confidence and mandate given to me, will serve as a stepping stone to the collective growth and progress of our people in view of the forthcoming general elections. This mandate also serves as a reminder that to whom much is given, much is expected. I understand that the task before me are enormous, but I promise to execute these task judiciously while consciously bearing in mind the Good people of Ahiazu Mbaise”.

“To the people of Ahiazu and to my great party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Do I owe my unreserved loyalty, I want to seize this opportunity to reaffirm my commitment and dedication to the growth and progress of my party and the Great people of Ahiazu Mbaise as I vow never to betray the trust and confidence vested on me by our great party and the good people of Ahiazu Mbaise”.

“In conclusion, I want to graciously thank and extend my heartfelt appreciation to all the the Leaders in Ahiazu for their support and words of Encouragement. I want to also thank all the ward chairmen, ward women Leaders, ward Secretaries and the ward youth leaders for their immense contribution to the growth of the party. Not forgetting all the LGA executive under the distinguished leadership of the LGA chairman, (Barr Rojas Onwulezi). To the adhoc delegates, I can’t thank you enough, you voted tenacity over rascality, you voted justice over impunity, you voted your conscience over your pocket, and for this, I want to say a big Thank you”.

“To my fellow aspirants, I equally want to thank you for making this a contest and not a battle. This mandate is not for Andrew Amaechi alone, but for each and everyone of us who have contributed to the growth and development of this party at the LGA level. I beg each and everyone of you to join forces with me so that together, we can collectively move ahiazu Mbaise forward as you know our party slogan says, Onye ahala nwanne ya, now is the time to be our brothers keeper“.