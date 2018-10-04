For the first time since the nascent democracy debuted the Imo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress will be saddled with the ardous task of going into a full scale governorship primaries to elect a flagbear.

Recall that in the past years, the party candidates had either emerged through affirmation or by consensus confirmation.

That of 2019 will be afar departure with not less than 13 persons available for the primaries for the ticket as against 2015 when it was only two prominent aspirants; Okey Eze and Captain Emma Iheanacho who ran the race.

The APGA primaries will be interesting as two major political top shots, Chief Ikedi Ohakim and Senator Ifeanyi Araraume will renew their rivalry for the number one seat. In Owerri zone, a good number of candidates led by Barr Humphrey Anumudu and Okey Eze leads the pack while Kanu Daniel is the lone ranger from Orlu zone.

OHAKIM, ARARAUME REKINDLE RIVALRY AS ZIGGY AZIKE JOINS BATTLE

Prominent in the contest is the expected feast of furry between two kinsmen, Ohakim and Araraume. Both are from Osu clan in Isiala Mbano LGA of Okigwe zone.

Available records have it both have crossed each others terrain in the political field making the APGA primaries another rematch to try size and strength.

Beginning from 2007, the duo ran for PDP primaries before Ohakim left to PPA where he picked ticket after Araraume emerged the PDP flagbearer. The turn of events in the party granted Ohakim the chance to win at the general polls.

In 2011, Ohakim and Araraume returned to the battle field, while the former governor had PDP ticket seeking a second term mandate, Araraume paraded the flag of the defunct ACN. But it didn’t end well for them as Rochas Okorocha then of APGA came from behind to snatch the victory.

Next was in 2015 when both also sought PDP ticket that was lost to Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha.

Trumpeta has it on good authority that the camps of the two Isiala Mbano politicians are putting finishing touches to grab the day.

Even as they are at the risk of having a disadvantage considering their six LGAs compared to Owerri and Orlu zones with 9 and 12 respectively, Ohakim and Araraume will use their widespread contacts and rich campaign network across the three zones of the state to garner delegates support.

More surprising to many is the waiver granted to Araraume, a late corner to the party though with enormous capacity and followership, signaling that he is the aspirant to watch.

Also not forgotten from Okigwe zone is a legal professional, Ziggy Azike.Azike won the same Isiala Mbano enclave is not a newcomer to the scene having contested governorship in the past using defunct ANPP platform in 2007. Same applies for Ike C Ibe. In 2015 he was running mate to Capt Iheanacho. He is from Obowo in Okigwe zone.

THE OWERRI ZONE CARTEL

Another remarkable scenario to behold in the APGA governorship race is the reasonable number of aspirants from Owerri zone seeking APGA Delegates mandate to carry the flag. The list begins with a lawyer cum businessman, Anumudu, business mogul and transporter, Frank Nneji, Financial experts from Mbaise land, Okey Eze and Stanley Amuchie.

Others are former commissioner Nick Opara Ndudu, Steve Nwoga, and Uche Onyeagocha. It will be a fight for the delegates among the Owerri zone aspirants.