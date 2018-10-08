Even as the controversy surrounding the name of the person APGA will finally submit to INEC as Imo State Governorship candidate, is yet to abate, strong indications have emerged that one of the contestants who stepped down and asked his supporters to vote for Ifeanyi Araraume during the primaries Prince Daniel Kanu is likely going to get a Running Mate Slot, if the fair skin Senator becomes successful.

Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, has been reported to be the winner even as other aspirants excluding Kanu and Okey Eze, joined under the umbrella of APGA Aspirants, declared that no primaries took place to produce any winner during the days scheduled for the event.

Trumpeta noticed that during the first day of the primaries, news filtered in that Kanu has stepped down and asked his supporters to vote for Araraume.

It was gathered that Kanu’s new disposition after doing the needful for the primaries may not be unconnected to his desire to be considered a Deputy Governorship candidate to the aspirant, (Araraume) he stepped down for.

Our correspondents who were at the Aladinma Shopping Mall, venue of the APGA primaries last weekend, saw Kanu seated close to Araraume, showing that a new working relationship may have been instituted between for a working relationship.

Also, the Ideato North born Kanu spoke and confirmed his affiliation to the Araraume camp when he disclosed of his intention to step down and asked his supporters to vote for the Senator.

On Sunday at Kanu Nwankwo Sports Complex, Kanu was the only APGA aspirant to witness the event and also failed to join others endorse a “no primaries” stance.

Feelers were rife that Kanu is working to fuse his campaign team to that of Araraume for a possible merit of the Deputy Governorship position ahead of the 2019 election.

While Araraume is from Okigwe zone, Kanu’s Ideato origin is of Orlu zone.

Similarly, the name of Okey Eze has been coming up as another running mate to pair Araraume if he finally gets the ticket.

It was also gathered that because of Eze’s Owerri zone’s background, his name has been mentioned in the camp of Araraume as possible running mate. That may have been responsible why he didn’t join others to append his signature to the petition other aspirants signed.