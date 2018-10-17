Imo APGA Exco Embraces Araraume, Vows To Deliver In 2019

Despite divided reactions over the emergence of Senator Ifeanyi Araraume as the candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA coming from aspirants who lost out, the party leadership in the state has given him a clean bill of health as its flagbearer and promised to deliver him at the pools.

Trumpeta learnt that the new resolve was part of the outcome of a crucial meeting of the expanded Exco at the party secretariat on Egbu road, Owerri.

The state party chairman was said to have informed members that the Primary of the Party in relation to the gubernatorial position had been conducted and a winner emerged in the person of Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Araraume.

He told the Party Executives that he has the clear directives and instructions of the National leadership of the Party to pass the information and ensure that the Party gives him the maximum assistance and cooperation needed for him win the forthcoming general election.

Barr. Ezeobi pleaded that those who are in any way aggrieved by the outcome of the Primary should shealt their swords and work for the progress, overall interest and victory of the Party in the general Elections.

The Chairman employed all the Executive members to carry this message to their various booths, wards and local governments and ensure that frayed nerves are softened.

Barr. Ezeobi used the opportunity to appeal to the other Aspirants not to abandon the Party at this critical time ensuring that they will all be accommodated if APGA forms the new government in 2019.

The Executives made up of State Executives, Women Leaders from the 27LGA’s Youth leaders from the 27LGA’s and the LGA Party Chairmen, in their response they promised to work with the Candidate and ensure victory for the Party come 2019.