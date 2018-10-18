Hope Uzodinma vs Uche Nwosu DANGER AS APC RISKS NON SUBMISSION OF GUBER CANDIDATE NAME FOR IMO * As Abuja court adjourns case to Tuesday Next Week

By Thompson Agu in Abuja

The battle for who takes the Governorship ticket of APC in Imo state is getting to an alarming stage with the party at the risk not fielding any candidate for the 2019 governorship election.

Except a last minute name is forwarded to to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to beat the deadline for the period for stipulated for the submission of names who emerged from the primaries, the position of Imo will be vacant indicating that no one may be the party’s flag bearer for next year’s election.

The APC is yet to name any name as winner following the controversies that are trailing the primaries leading to the concerned parties going to court to seek resolution.

Despite the disposition of the judge who opted for accelerated hearing in the matter Senator Hope Uzodimma dragged APC and INEC to court asking reasons why he won’t be declared winner based on the Primaries of the party conducted by Alhaji Ahmed Gulak, the matter could not be finalised as it was adjourned till next week.

Trumpeta learnt that the party is seriously at crossroads and likely in quagmire over names to submit to INEC as winner.

Two persons have been locked in war over the single ticket. While Uzodimma dragged APC and INEC to show reasons why he won’t be declared winner and name accepted as Imo APC Guber candidate, Nwosu joined based on his victory at the purported second primaries organised by the Agbabiaka committee