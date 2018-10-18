Ugwumba Door2Door LGA Coordinators Inaugurated As Group Wants Nwosu Declared APC Flagbearer

By Onyekachi Eze

The twenty seven Local Government Area Coordinators of Ugwumba Door2Door Network have been successfully inaugurated, with the hope of delivering Ugwumba Uche Nwosu for the next year’s general election.

The inauguration was held yesterday, October 18, 2018 at the Freedom Square arena Owerri, Imo State.

It was however conducted by the BOT Chairman, Okeoma Nwosu, ably represented by Sir Uche Nnadozie. Other BOT members present were Uche Chidume, Pharm. Ugo Nwosu, Oderaa Ihejirika, Aless Azuh, Mr. Big Ben, among others.

In a well attended sensitization/inauguration exercise, the President General of Ugwumba Door2Door Network, Mr. Obinna Justice Obinali earlier in his address said it is a recognized support group, saddled with the responsibility of canvassing supports for their principal, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu for his 2019 governorship ambition.

Mr Obinali re-echoed of their optimism that by the grace of God, Uche Nwosu will be enthroned as the 6th Executive Governor of Imo State, maintaining that the goodwill and passion of His Excellency, Owelle Rochas Okorocha in sustaining the good legacies must be continued.

Giving an insight on the tenets of Ugwumba Door2Door Network, he disclosed that they are not restricting their campaigns to only Owerri metropolis, but to the grassroots comprising the booths, wards and CGC across the State, so as to educate the public on the reasons why Uche Nwosu stands tall among his opponents.

Trumpeta correspondent who observed the gathering noted that a cross section of VIPs and BOT members serving in the capacity of Patrons and Matrons were enjoined to work in synergy with their Council Coordinators for effective emancipation and positive results.

Further describing the group as a composition of likeminds, OBJ Obinali averred, “Ugwumba Door2Door Network has become a household name in Imo State. We are not leaving any stone unturned in ensuring that Ugwumba Uche Nwosu emerge next Governor. Therefore, we are growing like the biblical mustard seed with many branches for shelter to all”.

Commending Governor Okorocha’s leadership sagacity for presenting Ugwumba Uche Nwosu as his would-be successor, they assured him that the former Chief of Staff won’t fail in carrying out those human oriented programs that have distinguished the State from other States of the Federation.

The President said, “It is now on record that His Excellency is the master architect in the mainstream of Imo youths in politics for the first time since its creation in 1976”.

Meanwhile, they have urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to declare Uche Nwosu an authentic winner of the just concluded Imo APC governorship primary election of October 6th 2018, pointing out that he emerged in a free, fair and transparent exercise, thereby defeating his opponents.

They continued by saying, “refusing to announce him as the authentic winner is tantamount to the present democracy which Imolites do not want to experience in the upcoming elections”.

It would be recalled that Nwosu was declared winner with a wide margin by the General Agbagbiaka’s led Imo APC Guber primaries.

In their respective speeches, the newly inaugurated Coordinators while pledging their loyalty promised to work for a landslide victory for the party.

They retorted that Ugwumba Uche Nwosu is a man of the people who the masses yearn for, judging by his antecedents and acts of humanity.

In their separate remarks, the Financial Secretary of Ugwumba Door2Door Network, the State Women leader, and a member, Engr. Ify Collins (gburu-gburu), Dr. Adizua Camelia, and Vitalis Nnabudo Umeh from Ideato South LGA described Nwosu as a vibrant youth with leadership prowess. They expressed optimism that he would give an inclusive governance if given the opportunity.

The newly inaugurated LGA Coordinators include; Eboh Godwin (Ehime Mbano), Onuoha Victor (Ahiazu Mbaise), Okenna Umeh (Ideato North), Elvis Obioma (Aboh Mbaise), Kelechi Nwadike (Orsu), Anosike Ambrose (Ihitte-Uboma), Kennedy Chinonso Nwoha (Isu), Kingsley Abel (Ezinihitte Mbaise), Samuel (Mbaitoli), Eze Nkwocha (Ngor Okpala), Obasi Chideraa (Nwangele), Azubuike Anyamele (Nkwerre), Opara Peter (Obowo), Ndiukwu Uchenna (Oguta), Eric Nwaulu (Ohaji/Egbema), Madu Chidiebere (Njaba), Uche Ukaigwe (Onuimo), Okechukwu Okolie (Orlu), Opara Chibuzor (Ikeduru), Dabirinze Onyekachi (Owerri Municipal), Uchenna Odazie (Oru East), Uzoma Victor (Owerri West), Ukah Chinedu (Owerri North), Onye Moses (Owerri West), Kelechi Maduike (Ideato South), Victor Iwuji (Okigwe), Frank Precious Nwaigwe (Isiala Mbano).