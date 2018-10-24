IMO APC CASUALTIES AFTER NAME SUBMISSION TO INEC

The last day for the submission of names of candidates parties shortlisted to the INEC for the 2019 election didn’t end without the emergence of casualties on the part of the ruling members of the APC.

In Imo State, some persons who had earlier been tipped to collect the APC tickets for National Assembly finally could not make it. Their inability no doubt is raising dust in the state chapter of the party leading to widespread protests against the party leadership.

Trumpeta findings show that among the losers, four prominent stakeholders on the side of the state governors are casualties. They are Professor Nnamdi Obiareri, Dr Paschal Obi, Kingsley Chima Uju and Hon Simeon Iwunze.

Obiareri:

The university teacher is among those who lost when the incumbent, Senator Ben Uwajumogu had his name included. An appointee of the governor before he came in to run for the office, the Ihube Okigwe born politician is liking the wounds of defeat again after he failed to pick PDP ticket for 2015 election where he lost to the winner, Senator Athan Achonu.

Obiareri defected to APC and became an appointee until Okorocha endorsed him to take over from his erstwhile man Friday Uwajumogu for Okigwe Zone.

Obi:

Coming from a civil service background, Obi, former personal secretary to Okorocha and his Ideato south kinsman too got a baptism of fire of the unpredictable nature of politics when another brother the governor is not favourably disposed, Hon Austin Chukwukere got the ticket. Both are of Umuchima in Ideato South LGA. The powerful Obi had expected to exploit his rosy affair with the governor to get a ticket after downsizing other favourites in Okorocha’s camp to be the anointed one for Ideato Federal constituency.

Uju:

One of those whose failure to pick the ticket is resounding remains Kingsley Uju. Based on his rising profile in the politics of Ohaji/ Egbema, Oguta and Oru West Federal Constituency, there was a general belief that he would pick the ticket. But the interest of the incumbent, Rt Hon Goodluck Opiah to make a return put a stop to his ambition as the name of the former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly was submitted ahead.

Iwunze:

It became more like a thunderbolt hit Hon Simeon Iwunze when the final list of APC to the INEC didn’t feature his name as the ticket holder for Okigwe North Federal Constituency. The former PDP lawmaker for Isiala Mbano who had a two

time stint in the Imo State House of Assembly couldn’t have his name fly as a woman, Mirian Onuoha got the flag.