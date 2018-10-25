By Okey Alozie

A mother of all strikes is said to start in few days time in Nigeria following a disagreement between the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over the new minimum wage of workers. Information available to our Newsdesk revealed that the international Labour organization has been notified on this development by the NLC.

Trumpeta gathered that the Labour Union has urged families to stock pile food items before the strike commences Nation-wide to avoid hunger and starvation.

It was also gathered that the rush for food stuff now is forcing price of commodities go high in Imo State and sister State. Some workers in the State civil service already have stopped coming to work in order to economize with the little resources they have rather than spend their money on transportation when they are not sure if Imo State Government will pay them at the end of the month.

Meanwhile the Imo State Commissioner for Labour in Imo State Hon Nwanmernini has appealed to the workers to exercise patience and wait for the government to react “please be patient and wait for the government to come up with affordable minimum wage” Labour Commissioner pleaded to Imo workers.

Some workers at the State Secretariat who spoke to our reporter under strict anonymity disclosed that they are tired with governor Rochas Okorocha’s promises “Okorocha has never fulfilled his promise to us, this time around he will come to our various houses to beg us to come and work. “We are not fools” the aggrieved Imo workers declared.