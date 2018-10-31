Anumudu Picks Zenith Labour Party Ticket, Hopeful of Winning

A day to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC), deadline for the presentation of candidates, Barrister Humphrey Anumudu who was one of the aspirants in the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has taken his loyalists to the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Trumpeta investigation has it in good authority that the choice of Barrister Anumudu to head to Zenith Labour Party may be connected with the shoddy manner through which APGA handled its various primaries to the chargrin of onlookers.

APGA it will be recalled became suddenly the choice of Imolites following the wrangling which marred the primaries of PDP and APC in Imo State. However, most of the aspirants became disenfranchised following the manner through which the candidates of APGA emerged including the Governorship flagbearer Senator Ifeanyi Araraume.

Anumudu believes that with his level of Character, that he is eminently qualified and matured to contest for the Governorship of the state in the 2019 general elections. Insisting that if Senator Samuel Anyanwu cannot agree with Ihedioha, Senator Araraume also not in union with APGA and Senator Hope Uzodinma not in agreement with Governor Okorocha that the episode of 2007 may repeat again in Imo State in 2019.

Already most of the APGA House of Assembly aspirants have aligned with him in the pursuit with most of them indicating strong interest to still run for the position.

Anumudu was of the opinion that the N-APGA is not a registered party and therefore may collapse into any of the existing political parties to be able to express their disenchantment. Pointing out that he has re-doubled his effort to contest for the Governorship with the zeal to actually win the elections.

He therefore appealed to all his supporters to come over to Zenith Labour Party and join forces with him in recovering Imo State to the glory of God.