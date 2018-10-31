By Okey Alozie

The new strategy adopted by the Rescue Mission team in Imo State to win favour from the National Working Committee NWC of All Progressives Congress APC is to stage a protest few days to the court case in Abuja.

Some weeks ago the Group cried loud and came out in front of Imo Government House Owerri to protest against the substitution of names by APC and now they are staging protest to fight for Ugwumba Uche Nwosu ahead of the court case that will decide who takes the guber flag off APC in Imo State.

Our reporter gathered that on Wednesday morning councilors from the 664 autonomous communities in the State and other Rescue Mission team players and supporters came out with placards to show their grievances against the ill treatment meted on the Rescue Mission Aspirants so far. The Rescue Mission Group led by Governor Okorocha threatened to wreck havoc if Uche Nwosu did not get the APC guber ticket this time around.

Trumpeta gathered that after the protest the group departed to find the way to Abuja ahead of the Court case coming up. It was also gathered that governor Rochas Okroocha had joined his son inlaw in Abuja.

Other top government functionaries as we gathered will storm Abuja latest Thursday for the final battle.

Last time the case between Hope Uzodinma and Uche Nwosu was adjourned indefinitely but it is most likely that APC must submit a name as guber candidate on or before Friday this week. Ahead of the court case also the NWC has embarked on another harmonization as we gathered and this according to sources put fear in the mind of Uche Nwosu’s supporters over the weekend. The former Governor of Imo State, Chief Achike Udenwa disclosed that it be bad for Uche Nwosu (Governor Okorocha’s Son In law) to be the Governor of Imo State. He advised governor Okorocha to stop wasting his time and money thinking that he will make Uche Nwosu his successor in 2019 “Imolites can’t accept Uche Nwosu as Governor”. Udenwa submitted.

Already Arch Bishop Obinna has warned Ugwumba Uche Nwosu to be very careful so that his father inlaw will not put him into temptation.