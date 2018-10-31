UBEC Boss Rates Imo High In Promotion of Basic Education

By Okey Alozie

Executive secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Abuja, Dr Hamid Bobboyi has applauded Imo state government on its free education policy it embarked on since 2011.

The UBEC boss made this commendation while presenting a keynote address at the 2018 education advocacy with the theme “Promotion Of Basic Education As Panacea For Excellence And Growth Poles” held at the trade and investment centre, Owerri last Tuesday.

Dr Bobboyi disclosed that Imo state is playing a leading role in education. He extolled Governor Okorocha for his support in education nothing that the governor of Imo state governor has set the pace for others.

Dr Bobboyi also commended the first Lady, Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha for advancing the course of humanity in the state through her ‘She Needs A Roof Project’ for indigent women and her continuous support to student.

He equally showered encomium on the chairman of Imo State Universal Basic Education (IMSUBEB), Bar Mrs. Juliet Okafor for her absolute commitment towards the sustenance of basic education in Imo, stressing that her effort so far is on record “Imo is truly in the hands of God” the UBEC boss submitted.

Earlier, the IMSUBEB boss, Bar Mrs Juliet Okafor thanked the governor and his wife for giving her the opportunity to serve in the rescue mission administration. She expressed joy and happiness for the arrival of Dr. Hamida Bobboyi to Imo state who she described as the best among equals in terms of administration.

Bar Okafor thanked her staff for rendering good services as she acknowledged HRM Eze Samuel Ohiri Agunwa for his encouragement.

Others who spoke in support of free education advocated for its sustenance by substantive government in Imo.

From both lecturers, it was gathered that Governor Rocha’s Okorocha swung into action since 2011, bringing genuine basic education and designed strategies by building infrastructures and taking good care of teachers and student welfare, “now what seem impossible is now possible, Imo have free qualitative and quantitative education”, the teachers submitted.

Highpoint of the event includes a paper presentation by Dr Ifegbo and Dr Romanus Ezeala on basic education in Imo state, ‘the sign post of excellence in governance, “access and retention twin poles for basic education sustainability respectively”.