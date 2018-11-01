By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

As uncertainty continues to becloud how the names of aspirants who would make the final list of the APC, governorship and State Assembly candidates, fear has gripped APC members of the Imo State House of Assembly seeking a return ticket.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has given all parties November 2nd, 2018 date as final deadline for submission of names of candidates for governorship and House of Assembly.

That of National Assembly was concluded on Nov 18, 2018.

In Imo State, the fear is not unconnected to the manner list of the National Assembly candidates was submitted to INEC where some persons in the camp of governor Rochas Okorocha earlier tipped to make it could not sail through.

It would be recalled that while the likes of Prof Nnamdi Obiareri and Mr Kingsley Uju, both allies of Okorocha in his Rescue Mission political family failed to secure Okigwe senate and Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta and Oru West Reps ticket respectively, Hon Simeon Iwunze, (Okigwe South) and Dr Paschal Obi (Ideato) were unsuccessful. The lost to Mirian Onuoha and Austin Chukwukere

The outcome of the National Assembly final list where followers of Okorocha are still in tears is said to have seat danger signals to the camp of the governor where majority of the House of Assembly members seeking a return ticket are part of. Trumpeta was informed that earlier, Okorocha, while working in partnership with the lawmakers on his side had promised to ensure they get a second term ticket. But mid way before the collection of nomination forms, some were asked to drop their ambitions signaling change of pattern in the new development.

However, fresh fear has engulfed majority of the aspirants who are unsure of the future following the power sharing formula the NWC adopted to settle the warring factions in Imo State chapter of APC.

This newspaper has it on good authority that Okorocha has not only shortlisted names of 27 APC aspirants for the Assembly Seat but also endorsed them for the ticket against the coalition list.

As at the last check, it was learnt that Okorocha is behind the second term bid of Honouranles Lugard Osuji (Owerri Muncipal) Henry Ezediaro (Oguta) Lawman Duruji (Ehime Mbano), Amagwula Obinna (Oru East) Princes Mirian (Oru West), Obinna Egu ( Ngor Okpala) Ngozi Obiefule (Isu) Uju Onwudiwe (Njaba) Arthur Egwim ( Ideato North) Kennedy Ibe (Obowo) Iyk Uwakwe (Ohaji/Egbema), Mr Betty Uzoma (Nkwerre), Uche Agabige (Orsu) and others.

Trumpeta gathered that the coalition led by Senator Hope Uzodinma and others like Prince Eze Madumere, Dr TOE Ekechi, Sir Jude Ejiogu and TOE Ekechi have also marshaled out their adopted candidates ahead of the Okorocha Rescue Mission faction.

Sources within the party secretariat disclose that it may not be an easy one for the Okorocha group considering interest of the coalition who want to share the House of Assembly allocation.

The source further revealed that some serving lawmakers may lose in the bargain for being on the side of Okorocha as considerations shall be given to coalition aspirants.

Meanwhile, at the home front, Trumpeta gathered that the concerned lawmakers have resorted to prayers by consulting spiritualists and notable men of God for a breakthrough.

In a related development, the House members have relocated to Abuja in pursuit of the ticket. When our reporter called at the Assembly complex, the premises was deserted without a presence of lawmaker