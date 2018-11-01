Uche Nwosu Linked To AGAP?

As the gate closes for submission of names to INEC for governorship and House of Assembly ticket holders, Chief Uche Nwosu has been reported to a move into AGAP.

Though, Trumpeta was unable to confirm from the former Chief of Staff to the governor, as his phone contact was not available, it was gathered that accusations are trending in the party at the state level that there is a romance between governor Okorocha’s son inlaw and the AGAP.

This newspaper learnt that alarmed at the development, the winner of the primaries, Dr Iroegbu Njoku has threatened to go to court should another person be used in his place after winning the October 7, 2018 primaries of AGAP.

It was gathered that there was a development in Abuja national office of AGAP were an alleged plan to reverse the primaries is taking place.

Dr Njoku who is the winner of the October 7, 2018 primaries of AGAP, adjudged to have the financial muscle, capacity and technical know how to run the race was reported to have vowed not to allow anybody, no matter how highly placed to ridicule his efforts in the party as well as pick his mandate.

When contacted on phone, the state party chairman, Chief Ugo C Ugo denied any knowledge of Nwosu becoming the governorship candidate adding that the primary election he conducted produced Omenuko (Dr Iroegbu Njoku)

According to him, “I have neither seen nor discussed with the name you mentioned as my party’s governorship candidate. I only have Omenuko. But you know we have done our own job here, handed over to Abuja who will now decide and chose whoever they want to be the flagbearer”.

Reacting further, AGAP state chairmen however hinted that the duty to submit name of flagbear is that of the national body. “And you know the party needs one with the needed capacity to prosecute the election so they can chose” he added.

Giving an insight into the allegation, AGAP chairman revealed that he had been accused of collecting N50m from Governor Okorocha whereas he has not met or collected a dime from the governor for any reason in the past, adding that the allegation that Nwosu has been handed AGAP ticket may not be unconnected to previous allegations leveled against him that he had collected millions from the state governor. What further caused curiosity in the accusation is the presence of former Okorocja appointees in AGAP. The presence of former Adviser and TC chairman of Oguta LGA, Dr Kachi Nwoga and Hon Okonya respectively, is said to have heightened the suspicion of Uche Nwosu link as both had romanced with Okorocha in the past.