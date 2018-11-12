Dr Linus Okorie: Imo State’s best bet

The present state of Imo State

In recent time Imo State has been marred by enormous challenges especially in the area of true leadership. Good governance and people oriented policies have been a far cry from reality as Imo is continually faced with leaders whose main priority is to enrich their pockets with the state’s treasury and that explain why Imo State is where it is today; the leaders don’t care about the people.

This breed of leaders without honour and integrity occupied the sensitive positions of governance of Imo State and brought setbacks to the state which has led to impoverishment of the people.

With this trend of leadership in Imo, It is now clear that the people are clamouring for a paradigm shift and in order to restore the confidence of the people of the State, breaking the Old Order is what is needed to achieve and sustain breakthrough operating results in Imo State. There is no other way.

Imo needs a governor who would work for the people and focus on channeling resources towards the development of the state while providing progressive leadership.

This is what the Young Progressive Party, YPP, gubernatorial candidate, Dr Linus Okorie is bringing to table. This is the leadership Imo State needs at this point in its history.

Why Imo needs Dr Linus Okorie

Dr Linus Okorie is a renowned leadership development coach and human capital development consultant.

For over 20 years, Linus has been known as a relentless icon in the quest for good leadership in public and corporate governance in Nigeria. His vast experience in leadership coaching, mentoring and advocacy across the world for over two decades has distinguished him as a trusted name in leadership excellence.

He is the Founder and President, Guardians of the Nation International (GOTNI), a leadership development non-profit organization, which has developed 15 leadership brands to train and nurture youths, elected officials and the general public on effective leadership skills and values. Consistently, Linus Okorie has carved a niche as an authority in leadership development with a career development path defined by the principles of selfless service, dignity and integrity.

Since inception, Linus Okorie has piloted GOTNI to become Nigeria’s foremost leadership capital development organization including the establishment of GOTNI Leadership Centre (GLC) in Maitama, Abuja. He is currently working towards building the much anticipated Global Leadership Center at the Oguta Lake, Imo State where excellent leaders will be groomed for the growth and development of Nigeria and the African continent. He is pioneering the emergence of a new breed of well-equipped and competent leaders to filtrate the public and private sector hierarchies in Nigeria and the rest of Africa.

Linus Okorie is also the Managing Consultant of New Vision Consults, a world class leadership consulting firm he founded in 2007, advising and training top level civil servants, government officials, military and paramilitary as well as the private sector. He is the West African representative of Adair International, United Kingdom. He has inspired over 300,000 people across Nigeria and Africa who have directly gone through his leadership programmes, and millions through radio and television. As an influential speaker, Linus Okorie has graced many live conferences, radio and television platforms across Africa, Middle East, Europe and USA as guest speaker, trainer and advisor. He is a regular guest in many print and electronic media, radio and television platforms across Nigeria. He is a radio and television presenter and host of Leadership Clinic on AIT. He is the author of “Footprints: Leading Beyond Today” a book already in the world market, which was forwarded by Dr. Myles Munroe.

Linus Okorie hails from Umuezike-Egbu, Egbuoma in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State. He attended Government Secondary School, Owerri, Imo State where he became the Senior Prefect of his school. He is a graduate of History and International Relations at Imo State University where he served as the first elected Students Union Government President and later did his National Youth Service with the National Assembly, Abuja after which he proceeded to carry out a research in his area of passion: “Leadership Development” at the Lagos Business School. Linus Okorie has a Masters degree in Organizational Leadership from Regent University, Virginia Beach, USA. He is an alumnus of the International Visitors Program (IVLP) sponsored by the US government under the Department of State – a programme which has produced 300 presidents of various countries since its inception. Linus Okorie is also an alumnus of the Executive Leadership Education programme of Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government, Boston, USA with a certification in The Act and Practice of Leadership Development. In recognition of his exceptional contributions to leadership development, he has recently bagged 2 honorary doctoral degree awards and was inducted into the College of Fellows at the African Business School. He is board member of Imo State University alumni and many others. He is happily married to Nkiru with whom he has two daughters Ebubechukwu, Chimamaka and a son Chukwuebuka.

Linus Okorie is a consummate leader of men, a man of honour, a nation builder, resource mobiliser and a leading scholar in the growth and development of nations. He has received several local and international awards in recognition of his dynamic efforts in business, leadership development, community service and good governance advocacy such as the Best of Africa Award by the US Africa magazine, Houston, Texas, Frasernet International USA and many more.

Linus Okorie’s mission is to model Imo as a world class state with endless possibilities through the development of human capital, attraction of global and local resources, as well as, promoting excellence in governance which would result in a productive, robust and thriving economy for all its indigenes.

Linus Okorie is the best man for the office of the Governor of Imo State. He represents the Imo Zone because Imo belongs to the old and youths of Okigwe, Owerri and Orlu zones.

Linus Okorie has shown capacity and is coming to leave a lasting legacy behind like our dear Dee Sam Mbakwe.

As 2019 draws closer, let’s elect a leader that will take us out of this present quagmire that we have found ourselves in and a leader who will put the people first above selfish interests.

Imolites, we must refuse the temptation of being swayed or induced by politicians because the decision we make today will either make or mar our future.

Compiled by Amara Iwu.