By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

The city of Owerri, Imo State Capital erupted in ecstasy of the highest order as the APC Governorship candidate of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma and other members of the Coalition forces touched down at the Sam Mbakwe airport enroute the state capital.

Uzodinam’s arrival created waves in the state following earlier reports by suspected opponents who claimed that the Orlu zone Senator is under arrest and won’t be allowed by security agencies into Owerri.

But moments Uzodinma arrived, the foundation of the airport was shaken with mammoth crowd of supporters comprising APC members of the Coalition drawn from all parts of the state.

The rousing welcome to Uzodinma got increased with the presence of some APC leaders especially the Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere and other governorship aspirants of the party like Chief Jude Ejiogu and George Eche who had earlier given support to the October 1, 2018 APC primaries organized by Ahmed Gulak which secured victory for the Senator.

Jubilant supporters in a motorcade came into Owerri and caused traffic challenges before moving to the party secretariat to further engagements.

Speaking to supporter, Uzodinma said if elected will run an all inclusive government that will be for the good of Imo society adding that he remains the authentic APC candidate.

He promised to protect the interest of all in the attempt to put the state in the right direction.