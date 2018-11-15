The air is yet to be cleared by the Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on the issue of the running mate of its Governorship candidate, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

However, information available to Trumpeta has it that Barr Cyprian Akaolisa’s name was forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, as Uzodinma’s Deputy.

But indications have emerged that Akaolisa may not be the APC Deputy Governorship candidate in the end following political arrangements in Imo State, where the Governorship candidates of each party parades a Deputy from another political zone.

Imo State is made up of Orlu, Owerri and Okigwe zones. In the latest situation in Imo APC, Senator Hope Uzodinma is from Oru East in Orlu zone, same with Akaolisa from Orsu LGA not only from the same federal constituency but also in Orlu political zone.

It therefore means that something must give between Senator Uzodinma and Akaolisa. One must give way for political exigencies to prevail.

Although there is the rumour that Uzodinma may withdraw as the APC Governorship candidate for an Owerri born candidate, which sources said was the reason Akaolisa’s name is on the list.

But many say it is a wishful thinking to say Uzodinma will vacate the position for another, adding that Uzodinma is not poised to abandon his Governorship mandate for anybody.

It therefore means that Akaolisa has to go to accommodate other zones, which makes it imperative that Uzodinma’s Deputy would come from Owerri zone, the next largest political zone after Orlu.

Therefore, four names from Owerri zone are said to be the frame for the position of Uzodinma’s Deputy.

They include the out-going Deputy Governor to Governor Rochas Okorocha, Prince Eze Madumere, who hails from Achi Mbieri, in Mbaitoli LGA.

Next on the list is Sir Jude Ejiogu, former Secretary to Imo State Government and a native of Umuakuru Emekuku, in Owerri North LGA.

There is also Sir George Eche, the immediate past Secretary to Imo State Government, and hails from Obiangwu, in Ngor Okpala LGA.

The last but not the least is Chief Chima Anozie (Homebase) from Orji in Owerri North LGA. He was a former Boss of Owerri Capital Development Authority OCDA.

Information available to Trumpeta has it that Uzodinma is biding his time before he finally makes the choice of his Deputy which will not exceed this month.

On arrival from Abuja in a chartered flight, the above mentioned names were part of the crew who touched down at Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport to meet a tumultuous crowd.

The presence of Madumere, Ejiogu, Eche and Anozie intensified speculations that should Akaolisa give way for a running mate from another zone than Orlu, those mentioned shall be considered.

This newspaper gathered on good authority that the lot for Deputy Governorship slot may fall on the side of Madumere, Ejiogu and Eche who are members of the Coalition forces opposed to Okorocha’s dominance of APC proceedings in Imo State.

It was also learnt that in a bid to retain the original APC structures, the four names shall be considered for Deputy Governorship.