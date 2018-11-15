APC ASSEMBLY CANDIDATE, HON NJOKU LAUDS CONSTITUENTS, CONGRATULATES UZODINMA

By: Amaechi Kingsley

The Aboh Mbaise State Assembly Candidate of APC, High Chief (Ambassador) Chimezie Onyeulo Njoku, has expressed profound gratitude to the good people of Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area and members of All Progressive Congress (APC), Imo State for their unflinching support throughout the primaries prior to his victory as the APC Aboh Mbaise State Constituency House of Assembly Candidate.

When our correspondent visited him at his country home in Umuanuma Nguru Aboh Mbaise LGA, the APC candidate at state level, Hon Njoku (High Chief) reaffirmed that with the continued support of his people, they shall redeem a new phase of leadership at State Constituency.

He promises that in good faith, redefine peoples oriented policies and programs that will be an enabler to deliver on the peoples mandate which will bring about the long desired change in Aboh Mbaise.

According to him, “It is worthy to note that our governorship candidate, distinguish Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Chief Hope Uzodinma (Onwa) who in his quest to liberate Imo State have therefore in pursuant of this inevitable good desire play a very pivotal role with which the National Working Committee of our great party made decisions that earned Aboh Mbaise and Imo people’s trust and confidence ahead 2019 general election”, he submitted.

However, Hon. Njoku, who is described as the indefatigable foot soldier further extended his appreciation to the people of Imo state for their steadfastness, support and prayers during the turbulent period.

Meanwhile, his Campaign Organization assured supporters, well wishers and friends that he will bring back smiles on the faces of Aboh Mbaise Constituents come 2019 through effective, responsive, and efficient representation for his constituency at the state level.

Hon. Njoku however gave Special thanks to God Almighty who made the victory possible, his family that have missed his presence during this time, Dr. Ikechukwu Njoku who he described as his mentor,

Chizet Campaign Organization, Friends, well wishers and the entire Aboh Mbaise Constituents.