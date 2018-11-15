By Orji Sampson

In a bid to reveal his status in the society, the chairman of Orange Drugs Limited, Chief Sir Tony Ezenna Ndubuisi has officially launched his new mansion in Ikoyi, Lagos State.

Trumpeta gathered that the house warming ceremony was witnessed by crème de la crème such as Chris Ngige, Senator Hope Uzodinma, Senator Osita Izunaso, Dino Melaye, Senator Ben Uwajumogu, Chris Uba among many others.

Apart from the house said to worth billion dollars, It was also gathered that the Drug manufacturer bought a 2019 Rolls Royce phantom, just to launch the castle which was heavily attended by some of his business associates and politicians across party line.

The exquisite castle of Sir Tony Ezennia popularly called Ikenga Akokwa is located at highbrow Bourdillion road, Ikoyi area of Lagos.

This paper further gathered that the billionaire also has an exquisite mansion known as “Elenma Castle” in his country home in Akokwa, Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State and another one in a choice area of Abuja the FCT. A prominent socialite and entrepreneur, in 2007, the Ideato born business mogul ventured into partisan politics when he made efforts to become Imo State governor.