Anumudu I Have The Magic To Save Imo

No fewer than over 10,000 Ten thousand members of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) over the weekend joined Barrister Humphrey Anumudu as he officially declared his intention to run for the 2019 general elections under the platform of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Anumudu who addressed his teeming supporters and his friends in his country home Obilubi in Mbieri, Mbaitoli Local Government Area said that it took him time and diligence to arrive at the Zenith Labour Party after what happened to him in APGA.

He said that what happened in Imo State APGA was a glaring manipulation and twisting of the people’s choice by the party leadership that threw caution and true democracy to the winds. Anumudu, though regretted that the action of APGA will definitely undermine the confidence which Imo people had reposed in the party as it were.

While announcing publicly that he had moved to the Zenith Labour Party to achieve his aim of bringing good and purposeful leadership to Ndi Imo, Barrister Anumudu appealed to his teeming supporters to join hands with him in Zenith Labour Party so as to realize his ambition.

He told the press that though he has been shy with then before now, adding that as a Governorship candidate of a party today that he will frequently be avassed to them. Barrister Anumudu made it clear that sooner all the Governorship aspirants from Owerri zone would come together to look at their support base and followership with the sole aim of supporting the most acceptable.

While thanking the crowd for their love and support to him, Barrister Anumudu explained that talking and discussing the current regime would amount to crying over a spilt milk but gave assurance that with him in power that he will re-package Imo State to the glory of all.

Anumudu lamented that as he speaks today that Imo State appears a collapsed state both in human capital and infrastructure and assured that he will ensure the provision of basic food on the table for the masses.

And urged Imo people to have a reappraisal on the character of the various Governorship candidates devoid of political party affiliation. Zenith Labour Party has an Imo son as its National Chairman and as such should be seen as Imo State party that will not afford to gamble with the citizens, he assured.

He said that part of the problems of Imo State in the past is that they have not bothered much on the character of people who they had left their destiny into their hands. And urged them to avail themselves of the 2019 election to re-examine the character of the Governorship candidates with a view to ensure that they elect a trusted and verifiable character in the forthcoming general elections.