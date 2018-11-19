Confusion In Rescue Mission : Okorocha Strong Supporters

This is not the best moments for the political family of Governor Rochas Okorocha if current events shaking the foundation of Rescue Mission are considered, reports Trumpeta.

Following the unfavourable outcome of the APC primaries, the camp of the governor, known as Rescue Mission has become unstable with some of the key stakeholders of the political structure seeking different platforms to either support or seek elective positions for 2019 election.

It would be recalled that apart from losing out in the governorship ticket where the anointed candidate and son in-law to Okorocha, Chief Uche Nwosu could not make any major impact as his name was not among those displayed by INEC as governorship candidate, majority of those the governor was backing for legislative positions at the National and State Assembly could not also sail through.

Information available to Trumpeta has it that some of the candidates on the side of Okorocha who managed to pick tickets of APC to run for election in 2019 are gradually abandoning the Rescue Mission political family for a fresh alliance with Hope’s camp; the platform of the governorship ticket bearer, while other chieftains are mingling with other parties and candidates. It was learnt that few of them are meeting secretly with Senator Uzodinma for an alliance showing that they many have abandoned the Okorocha group. Our correspondent, who was at a hidden hotel in Owerri town where Senator Hope lodged and operated from since he entered the state capital from Abuja, revealed that the governorship candidate has been receiving visitors who had been with Okorocha for years before decamping to other parties. Among those said to have jettisoned Okorocha’s camp for Uzodinma is a known die-hard supporter of Okorocha known as Prince Charles Amadi, otherwise known as Chalvon.

The leader of Rescue Mission was said to have been spotted at Oxygen Hotel, where Friends of Hope met to discuss the way forward. Chalvon’s exit from Rescue Mission was also said to have jolted Okorocha who somehow expressed surprise at the turn out of events.

A notable politician and commissioner who resigned to run for the Owerri House of Reps race under APC, Barr Tony Umezuruike may have also abandoned the Rescue Mission team to pitch tent with Hope’s Camp.

Trumpeta learnt that Umezuruike’s anger for dumping Okorocha may not be unconnected to the manner the governor frustrated his plans to clinch APC ticket for the National Assembly race since 2015. It was learnt that in the 2014/15 primaries, Okorocha was accused of switching support to his in-law, Chuks Ololo to grab the ticket. In 2019, the governor was also accused to have favoured another commissioner, Obinna Mbata to clinch the APC ticket, sources disclosed that at governor’s lodge in Abuja, the three aspirants of APC in his camp were invited and results showed Umezuruike won, but Mbata was favoured by the governor to clinch the ticket.

Angered by this, Umezuruike was spotted at the air port during Uzodinma’s arrival and part of the camp Hope meeting on Sunday in Owerri. Others in the Okorocha camp are secretly romancing Uzodinma.

While the candidates from the side of the governor (names withheld) may have dumped Rescue Mission for camp Hope, it was also said that other loyalists who were unsuccessful in picking APC ticket have started shifting to other parties to make real their ambition.

One of the aspirants for the Federal House who is from Ideato clan is said to have called it quits with the Rescue Mission and has moved on separately to another party. The politician, an ally of the governor was said to have sworn to go his way and avoid having to join a new party with Nwosu, Okorocha’s son inlaw.

Another aspirant from Orlu zone was also said to have called a meeting of his supporters to announce intention to carry on in a different party other than that of the choice of the governor’s lieutenants.

As at the time of this report, this newspaper further gathered that Nwosu may also chose another party to carry on his governorship ambition. Though the identity of the party is yet to be disclosed but dependable sources revealed that his final choice will be at variance with that of some aspirants who are in Okorocha’s camp but lost out in APC primaries.

There are strong indications that Nwosu is negotiating with UPP to take over the governorship against Tony Nwulu. Efforts to get Nwosu’s side for confirmation proved abortive as his phone number was switched off.