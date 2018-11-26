2019: Martin Agbaso’s House Turns Bus Stop For Imo Guber Candidates

Chief Martin Agbaso, a seasoned politician in Imo State may not be running for any elective position in 2019, but his personality cannot be ignored as office seekers begin preparation for 2019 election.

Despite failing to become the National Chairman of APGA, the colourful politician who had on several occasions ran for governorship and senatorial positions in the past is fast becoming an oracle of consultation for those interested in becoming the next governor of Imo State.

Agbaso, it would be recalled lost the APGA national office after the Supreme Court confirmed Chief Victor Oye, National Chairman.

Even as the Emekuku-Owerri born fair skinned politician went into political hibernation as is he didn’t pick any party form to run for elective post, others interested in governorship positions does not feel he has give into premature retirement in the field of politics.

Trumpeta has observed that governorship candidates have started consulting him ahead 2019. Only last week, the PDP candidate, Chief Emeka Ihedioha visited Agbaso’s palatial mansion on a courtesy while the APGA candidate, Agbaso’s was at the place a week ago.

Even as there were no official statements over the visits, Trumpeta can reveal that it may not be unconnected to the desire of the aspirants to seek support for 2019 election.

During the visits, Ihedioha and Araraume went with notable personalities in their campaign outfits and matters related to support for the governorship of 2019 were said to have been discussed.

This newspaper reveals that Agbaso may have entered the ranks of statesman in the field of politics to be consulted by top politicians seeking to become Governor of the State.

In 2003 Agbaso wanted to governor of the state using UNPP platform after previous efforts in NRC failed. In 2007, he was APGA governorship candidate and was at the verge of becoming the governor before the election was cancelled by INEC. However, he surrendered APGA governorship ticket to Okorocha in 2018 before his younger brother, Jude Agbaso became Running Mate. In 2015, Martin Agbaso moved into PDP to be part of the party governorship primaries.