FRESH TROUBLE FOR NWOSU, As AA GUBER CANDIDATE, OKOLIENTA GOES TO COURT 

The desire of the former Chief of Staff to the Imo State governor, Chief Uche Nwosu to run the governorship race in 2019 using any of the parties has ran into troubled waters with the ticket owner of the Action Alliance rushing to court to seek redress.

Indications that Nwosu may have finally dumped APC for the Action Alliance, AA after several reports that he would dump the ruling have finally emerged with billboards of the governor’s son in-law bearing the AA name and logo.

Governor Rochas Okorocha who is Nwosu’ s backbone for the governorship race had a week ago revealed signals that Nwosu and others aggrieved over the outcome of APC primaries would seek alternative party platforms to run the 2019 elections.

Despite the intervention of the Peace and Reconciliation Committee set up by the NWC to wade into the complaints of the aggrieved persons who felt dissatisfied with the conduct, Okorocha’s men led by Nwosu have moved to the AA while the governor remains in APC to run the race.

After a week of speculation on next move, AA became the designation of Nwosu and some assembly members who lost out.

However, Trumpeta learnt that it is not yet Uhuru for Nwosu as the original ticket holder whose name has been with INEC since the first window for submission elapsed on Nov 2, Okolienta is threatening fire and brimstone over the development.

This newspaper learnt that the said Okolienta has approached a court to seek redress on reasons why he was stripped of the governorship ticket and allegedly handed to Nwosu.

An aide to the displaced AA governorship candidate, who chose not to be mentioned, informed the newspaper that legal approaches have been sought to redeem the situation.

Nwosu had ran the APC governorship ticket primary race but lost to Senator Hope Uzodinma. After initial link to DPP, AA finally became his platform. At strategic positions in the State, Nwosu AA billboards with President Buhari for 2019 election littered the state capital