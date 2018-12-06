By Onyekachi Eze

Reason why majority of the members of the Imo State House of Assembly are pitching tenth with the Action Alliance Party, AA has been uncovered.

For allegedly being promised a reasonable sum of N30m by a top political figure in Imo State, a handful of members of the House, irrespective of party platform are drifting from their different parties to AA.

Late yesterday evening, about 18 members of the House sat and declared interest to join AA.

Former Chief of Staff to the Imo State Governor, Chief Uche Nwosu after failure to pick APC approval on Tuesday breezed into Owerri with the AA flag signifying owner of the party’s governorship ticket for 2019.

Apart from Nwosu, Trumpeta reliably learnt that the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Acho Ihim is also his running mate, while majority of the members who lost tickets in APC and PDP have joined AA and handed either a second term or House of Reps tickets.

An investigation revealed that to add to the number of AA new intakes are lawmakers loyal to Okorocha who did not also get a ticket in APC or PDP. The three PDP members, Honourables; Ken Agbim, Bruno Ukoha and Mike Iheanetu (Akwa-Akwuru) are also said to have put paper down for the Action Alliance and joined the AA move.

Except for Uche Agabige of Orsu, Isreal Nnataraonye (Mbaitoli), Uche Oguwuike (Ikeduru), Nkenna Nzeruo (Oru East), Chiji Collins (Isiala Mbano) Donatus Onuigwe (Oru West) and Emmanuel Orie (Ohaji/ Egbema) either with APC ticket or have joined other parties, others not mentioned are of the AA following the defection spree.

Trumpeta learnt that certain behind the scene occurrences necessitated the decision of the lawmakers to join AA alongside Nwosu.

This newspaper was reliably informed that several meetings between the House members and top functionaries of the State Government provided the forum for the lawmakers to agree for the move.

It was gathered that in order to build a strong support base for Nwosu in AA, a powerful force was said to have promised to not only facilitate the House members receiving all their entitlements since the legislative duties commenced in 2015, but be given a whooping sum of N30m to enable them prosecute their election in the new party.

Trumpeta however learnt that the concerned lawmakers have agreed in principle to be part of the move to AA and become beacon of Uche Nwosu’s campaign at the grassroots, .

The reason for the “hide and seek” approach of the lawmakers was said not to be unconnected to the attitude of the powerful “force” who brokered the deal. The lawmakers are of the view that previous “arrangements” made with the personality were futile as nothing tangible came out of it. Further details have it that majority of the lawmakers angling to be part of the AA are only interested in the promised N30m before they openly declare to join Nwosu.

One of the concerned lawmakers who spoke to Trumpeta on condition of anonymity confirmed the development in a subtle manner by stating “we are only interested in the N30m. let him bring it first before we publicly declare at the chamber. This is not the first alliance we have had and everybody knows how it went. In this case, we are willing to be part of the AA, when the cash has entered.

It was learnt that should the money enter into the purses, they will declare their AA move and intention to back Nwosu publicly.

However, before the close of work on Thursday, the members met and decided to make their AA interest public but without a drama. A distasteful scenario occurred when one of suspended members which court has lifted representing Oru East, Hon Nkenna Nzeruo was forcefully asked to leave the Chambers.

According to details, when Nzeruo entered, one of the lawmakers asked him out before force was applied to ferry him out. Nzeruo is one of the members the Ihim led House suspended before Owerri High Court quashed it.

APC Lawmakers Defect to Action Alliance In Party In Imo

In a sudden twist of fate, the ruling All Progressives Congress has had 18 of its members in the Imo State House of Assembly ,IMHA defecting to the Action Alliance AA on Thursday .

Three other lawmakers also defected from Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to the Action Alliance making the total number of defectors 22.

The Speaker ,Rt.Hon. Acho Ihim, has just made the announcement, throwing the AA camp into jubilation.

However , with the recent development, AA is now in the majority.

Speaking at the floor of the house after announcing their defection to AA, Hon .Ikechukwu Amuka ,Member representing Ideato South State constituency said they resisted Gov. Rochas Okorocha who tried to hold them back in APC,saying they are sorry for leaving the Governor who tried all he could to stop their defection.

He hinged the reason for their defection on the ill conduct of the APC primaries led by Comrade Adam Oshimole and the cabals in the party .

He said ,”I feel very ashamed to have associated to APC”

He assured the people of the state of their continued services.

Also,speaking ,Hon Lugard Osuji Member representing Owerri Municipal council said they left the party because of injustice meted upon them by the party leadership.

He pointed out that AA is in full support of Mr. President reelection in 2019.

According to him ,”After considering the injustice meted upon them by the APC Chairman and knowing that Mr. President is not part and parcel of the said injustice ,we thereby make bold to say that AA is in support of his reelection bid.”

It will be recalled that many of the Assembly members who have defected were accused of not representing the interests of their constituents hence were denied a second term chances in their respective state constituencies.

The Ahiazu Mbaise Member, Hon .Ken. Agbim of PDP who was denied second term ticket by PDP. Equally Hon .Mike Iheanetu of PDP Aboh-mbaise who flaunted directives of his Leaders and constituents to allow Ngor-Okpala LGA present Hon Bede Ekeh go back to National Assembly go back for Second term.