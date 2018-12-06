Alleged N30m “Settlement Fee” Behind Imo Lawmakers New Party Move. ••Drama, As Suspended Lawmaker Is Walked Out Despite Court Nullification

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2018 and filed under Frontpage. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

 

Imo Lawmakers

Comments are closed

Log in / Copyright © 2012-2017 Trumpetason Investment Concept LTD. Powered by: E.commerce Systems International