Only Ihedioha Can Revive Imo Dead Economy – Chilaka  Says Imolites tired of APC Inhuman Policies, Suffering

By Onyekachi Eze

The Coordinator of Ihedioha Imo Patriotic Fronts, South Africa, and, Co-Coordinator, Imo Diaspora 4 Ihedioha Worldwide, (Ihedioha vision 2019), Dikejiejemba Chuks Chilaka has revealed that only Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has the ability to rebuild the shattered economy of Imo State.

Hon. Chilaka explained that Rt Hon Ihedioha with his sterling passion and commitment to the welfare of Imolites would bring in his connection, nationally and internationally, experience and dexterity to bring the state’s economy back to life and place it at its supposed place of pride.

The Deputy President, Ohaneze Ndiigbo in South, and campaign leader in Okirika Nwenkwo ward, revealed that the prevailing conditions of hunger and suffering, which the present administration has subjected Imolites to, makes the imminent emergence of Hon. Ihedioha inevitable, as Imolites are eagerly ready to enthrone good governance, progress and prosperity, which Ihedioha represents.

Hon. Chilaka who revealed these, in a chat with Trumpeta correspondent called on Imolites to cry no more and see the light at the end of the tunnel, as the 2019 gubernatorial election approaches.

In his words, “the prevailing conditions in our state is very appalling. Look at our economy. Go round the state you would understand that people are really suffering.

Take a look at the economy of the state since Rochas Okorocha government took over and you would understand that the state is in serious trouble. Our economy is unproductive. It’s as good as dead. Imolites are tired of APC’s bad policies.

With these, you would understand that the emergence of Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha as the next Governor of Imo State is inevitable. Imolites have seen that he’s the only option to salvage them from the clutches of poverty, unemployment and stagnation, which the present administration has subjected them to.”

Speaking further, the 2015 Ahiazu Mbaise State constituency seat aspirant averred that the days when politicians took Imolites for granted are over, as the masses have learnt from the mistakes of the past, one of which is allowing Okorocha to manipulate his way to power. He insisted that the people of the state are now more “aware and sensitive”.

According to him, “Imolites are very knowledgeable people and cannot be taken for a ride. That’s why they crave for Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha. Armed with their Permanent Voter’s Card, PVC, they would throngs out en mass to speak with one voice against unemployment, poverty, suffering, and inhuman policies which the present administration has brought against them.

“They will speak with one voice to enthrone good governance, progress, massive employment generation, economic revival, poverty eradication, security of lives and property, good and well constructed roads, peaceful political atmosphere, youth and women empowerment, good health facilities and industrialization, which Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha represents.”

“The acceptability of Ihedioha cuts across Nigeria and diaspora, as being witnessed by wave of endorsement and awards to Ihedioha across the world, and recently the Washington DC visit to the USA, the Owerri Youths and Owerri zone leaders of thought (Egbu declaration)”.