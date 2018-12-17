Imo Governor Knows Fate, As APC NWC Meets Today

By Orji Sampson

As Politicians and parties across the nation fine tune their strategies ahead the 2019 election, Imo State Governor will according to reports know his fate over the suspected anti party activities being expected from him as 2019 election approaches him

Trumpeta gathered that the National Working Committee, NWC, of APC would meet on Tuesday to decide the fate of those allegedly working against the interest of the party.

Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha it could be recalled adopted a suspicious attitude when APC to failed give his son in-law, Chief Uche Nwosu the party’s guber ticket in the state prompting his supported of many of the party government functionaries including the state assembly law makers to another political party, the Action Alliance AA, in pursuit of their political ambitions.

It was learnt that the meeting would among other things review the reports of the Peace and Reconciliation Committees sent to the six geopolitical zones.

This paper further gathered that four of the committees had already submitted their reports to the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, as of Thursday last week.

According to reports, Amosun, Okorocha and the Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, have allegedly vowed to work against the governorship candidates of APC in their states.

A member of the NWC, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the party was in dilemma over the hard-line stance of the governors but was exercising restraint in meting out punishment.

When contacted, the National Publicity Secretary, of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, who confirmed that a meeting had been fixed for Tuesday, did not reveal the agenda.

He, however, said it was preemptive to suggest that the NWC would sanction the governors when the reports of the Peace and Reconciliation Committee had not endebated.

Besides, he said the committees were not raised specifically for the two governors but for all the members.