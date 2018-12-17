How Uche Nwosu Was Booed By Church Worshippers In Owerri

By Samuel Ibezim

It was a tale of mixed feelings for chief Uche Nwosu, the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance, AA, last weekend when Church worshippers felt uncomfortable with his desire to speak to the congregation during a worship service.

Trumpeta correspondent last Friday night, was at the Dan Anyiam stadium to witness an event organized by Assemblies of God Church through its gospel minister, Rev. Bethel Nwanebu. The annual program tagged -Send down the rain- saw the worshippers humiliate Nwosu a former Chief of Staff to the Governor and Owelle Rochas Okorocha’s son in-law.

Our correspondent noted that trouble for Nwosu started when Pastor Nwanebu at about 2 of the next day of discreetly ushered in Uche Nwosu, Action Alliance, AA, governorship flag bearer in the state with a subtle introduction and an announcement that he is representing Okorocha, Imo state number one citizen at the venue.

The mentioning of the name was replied with thunderous rejection as the congregation booed and jeered for over three minutes before the host managed to appeal to them to listen to Nwosu as he has a message for them.

While climbing the podium, Nwosu chanted the song ‘I can see everything turning around … ‘ the crowd joined in the song but sang it anticlockwise. Sure, they were singing ‘I can see everything turning around for your failure.’ Not yet satisfied with the embarrassment, some of the worshippers openly went further to ask why Nwosu should be sent by the governor as a representative when the Deputy, Prince Eze Madumere is available. Still not satisfied, they crowd started chanting “Uche Nwosu go away”

Trumpeta learnt that the host pastor nearly lost his voice appealing to the congregation to keep calm. The last straw which broke the camels back was when he claimed to be a member of the Assembly of God Church and this got the people shouting : Uche Nwosu go, Uche Ogbuagu win. The boo intensified and not a word of his speeches were heard. It was by 2:50 am that Nwosu left the venue with his entourage after the frustrating encounter.