Indecision is gradually eating deep into the political camp of the Imo State governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha following suspicions that members of his group left over in the ruling party are poised to play anti-party roles in the 2019 elections.

A major division arising from the outcome of the primaries had rocked the Imo State chapter of the party leading to loyalists of the governor and political structure including the former Chief of Staff and Son in-law, Chief Uche Nwosu dumping the APC to Action Alliance, AA while the party executive he installed and candidates remained.

Trumpeta learnt that an air of uncertainty is pervading the group otherwise known as the Rescue Mission, on how to manage the situation ahead 2019. Apart from Okorocha who decided not to quit APC to struggle for his Senatorial ambition, the state, LGA and ward excos that are his making continues to claim membership of the party. Also, some candidates of the party are strong members of the Okorocha

Rescue Mission. It would be recalled that in the battle for who controls the APC structure, APC State Exco to ward levels were products of the governor, while the senatorial candidate for Owerri zone, Engr Emma Ojinere, Ahiazu Mbaise/Ezinihitte and Okigwe South Federal Constituency, Honourable Raphael Igbokwe and Chike Okafor respectively. Others are Obinna Mbata for Owerri Federal Constituency, Uche Agabige (Orsu) and Joy Mbawuike (Isiala Mbano).

Trumpeta has it that the Okorocha group remaining in APC are in a fix on who publicly support for 2019. It was learnt that to avoid being accused of antiparty mute and not forced to open up unlike the governor who has declared intention to go for candidate and no party in the 2019 election.

Okorocha who disclosed intention to be in APC to run his senatorial race while complaining of Oshiomole’s leadership style expressed reservation about the party’s candidate for governorship, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Trumpeta learnt that the likes of APC candidates close to Okorocha, Ojinere, Igbokwe, OZB and Mbata are yet to openly endorse and work for the AA candidates where the Rescue Missionaries have run to.